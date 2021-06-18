Art Lander’s Outdoors: Lake Cumberland, 101 miles long, 50,250 acres, is state’s largest impoundment















Lake Cumberland is in McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Pulaski, Wayne, Russell, and Clinton counties, in south central Kentucky.

Wolf Creek Dam was built at river mile 460.9, 10 miles south of Jamestown. Construction began in August 1941 but was delayed for three years during World War II. The project opened to the public in August 1952.

The main access highways are U.S. 127, Ky. 90, Ky. 192, U.S. 27, and the Cumberland Parkway.

The rocky, scenic lake, with its many islands and waterfalls, is one of Kentucky’s most significant tourism attractions.

Size

Lake Cumberland has 50,250 surface acres of water, more than any other major lake in Kentucky.

Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, which extend into Tennessee, are larger overall, but only 49,511 acres of Kentucky Lake is in Kentucky, and only 42,020 acres of Lake Barkley is in Kentucky.

Lake Cumberland is 101 miles long, with 1,255 miles of shoreline at summer pool (elevation 723). The winter drawdown reduces the lake to 35,823 acres at elevation 673.

One of the state’s deepest impoundments, Lake Cumberland has an average depth of 90 feet and is about 180 feet deep just above the dam.

State Park

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, open year-round, is about 13 miles south of Jamestown, KY, off U.S. 127, in Russell County.

The park encompasses 3,117 acres and was established in 1951. Facilities include a 63-room lodge, 20 cabins, restaurant, 129-site campground, indoor pool with hot tub, and two hiking trails.

For information telephone (270) 343-3111.

General Burnside Island State Park, open year-round, is just south of Burnside, Ky, off US 27

Encompassing 430 acres, Kentucky’s only island state park was created in 1958.

Facilities include a 102-site campground, open seasonally, 18-hole golf course, and picnic grounds with two shelters.

For information telephone (606) 561-4104.

Lake Manager's Office



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Resource Manager’s Office, Lake Cumberland, 855 Boat Dock Road, Somerset, KY 42501, telephone (606) 679-6337.

Managing Fishery Biologist

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Southeastern Fishery District, Marcy Anderson, 135 Realty Lane, Somerset, KY 42501, telephone (606) 677-4096.

Marinas

There are 10 marinas.

• Grider Hill Marina & Resort, open year-round, is 12 miles south of Wolf Creek Dam, off U.S. 127. For information telephone (606) 387-5501. There is no fee to launch.

• Rowena Marina, open year-round, is north of Albany, KY, off Ky. 558. For information telephone (606) 206-7488. The fee to launch is $8, $10 on weekends.

• Beaver Creek Marina, open year-round, is 8 miles northwest of Monticello, KY, off Ky. 92. For information telephone (606) 348-7280. The fee to launch is $5.

• State Dock Marina, open year-round, is adjacent to Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, 10 miles south of Jamestown, KY, off U.S. 127. For information telephone (888) 782-8336. There is no fee to launch. The ramp is off the approach road to the state resort park, between mile marker 3 and 4.

• Jamestown Resort and Marina, open year-round, is four miles south of Jamestown, KY, off Ky. 92. For information telephone (270) 285-0444. The fee to launch is $5.

• Wolf Creek Marina, open year-round, is 13 miles southeast of Russell Springs, KY, off Ky. 76. For information telephone (270) 866-3634. There is no fee to launch.

• Lake Cumberland Marina, open year-round, is 13 miles southeast of Russell Springs, KY, off Ky. 1383. For information telephone (270) 866-6616. There is no charge to launch.

• Conley Bottom Resort Marina, open year-round, is 9 miles north of Monticello, KY, off Ky. 1275. For information telephone (606) 348-6351. The fee to launch is $10.

• Lee’s Ford Resort Marina, open year-round, is 5 miles west of Somerset, KY, off Ky. 80. For information telephone (606) 636-6426. The fee to launch is $10.

• Burnside Resort & Marina, open year-round, is in Burnside, KY, off U.S. 27. For information telephone (606) 561-4223. There is no fee to launch.

Boat Launching Ramps

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates five boat launching ramps on the lake. The daily fee to launch is $5.

They include:

• Halcomb’s Landing boat ramp is adjacent to the dam, 10 miles south of Jamestown, off U.S. 127.

• Fall Creek Recreation Area boat ramp is 8 miles north of Monticello, on Ky. 2393, reach via Ky. 1275.

• Cumberland Point Recreation Area boat ramp is 8 miles south of Nancy, off Ky. 761.

• Fishing Creek Recreation Area boat ramp is 5 miles west of Somerset, on Ky. 1246, reached via Ky. 80.

• Waitsboro Recreation Area boat ramp is 5 miles south of Somerset, off Ky. 27.

Carry-Down Sites

There are five carry-down sites, all in Russell County. There is no fee to launch.

The carry-down sites are: Farmers Mill (Greasy Creek), Stephen’s Ridge Road Ramp (Caney Fork), Thomas Branch Access, Town Branch (Upper Lily Creek), and Upper Wolf Creek Access.

For access details click here.

Local Tourism Information

• Russell County Tourist Commission, 650 South U.S. 127, Russell Springs, KY 42642, telephone (270) 866-4333.

• Somerset/Pulaski County Tourism, 522 Ogden Street, Somerset, KY 4250, telephone (800) 642-6287.

Fishing

Lake Cumberland is an oligotrophic lake of low productivity.

It is rich in cool-water fisheries. The lake’s deep, clear, highly-oxygenated waters support the state’s best striped bass fishery, the state’s largest walleye fishery, and a smallmouth bass fishery that ranks near the top with Dale Hollow Lake and Kentucky Lake.

Other fisheries include largemouth bass, spotted bass, two species of crappie, bluegill, white bass and channel catfish.

The main forage fish species are threadfin shad, gizzard shad, and alewives.

Striped Bass



The striped bass fishery is rated good.

Growth rates remain strong, but anglers may struggle the next few years to catch good numbers of fish due to weak year classes in 2018 and 2019.

Striped bass are scattered all over Lake Cumberland, but the best fishing seems to be in the lower lake. Some of top embayments are Beaver, Otter, Wolf, and Lily Creeks.

Live bait drifted on planer boards continues to be a productive presentation.

Smallmouth Bass



The smallmouth bass fishery is rated good.

A variety of sizes are found in the population, with good numbers of fish up to 20-inches. Good numbers of fish in the 12-16 inch range should help bolster the population in the years to come.

Swimbaits are a proven producer of large smallmouth bass during the cool months of the year. A great winter technique, when the water is cold, is the Float n’ Fly.

Walleye

The walleye fishery is rated good.

There are decent numbers of fish in the 16- to 20-inch size range, with a few larger fish available.

In the spring, surface baits fished at night is a good bet.

During the summer months, switch to trolling nightcrawler rigs, fished at 25- to 30-feet deep on main lake points and flats.

Largemouth Bass

The largemouth bass fishery is rated good.

There are good numbers of fish over 15 inches present, and fish over 20 inches are possible.

Upper lake tributaries generally have higher numbers, but largemouth bass can be found throughout the lake in good numbers. Wood cover in tributaries are good bets in the spring and fall, when bass are up shallow.

Spotted Bass

The spotted bass fishery is rated excellent.

The population remains strong with a high density of 12- to 15-inch fish, and larger fish are also present. Higher densities are in the lower lake, but spotted bass are found throughout the lake in good numbers.

Small jigs and live minnows continue to be top producers for spotted bass.

Crappie

The crappie fishery is rated good.

There are moderate numbers of fish, but larger fish. 12 to 14-inchers, are relatively common.

Strong year classes in 2018 and 2019 should bolster the fishery in the coming years.

Fish headwater areas (mouth of Laurel and Rockcastle rivers) in the early spring and around cover in the major tributaries (Fishing, Beaver, and Wolf creeks) in the fall.

Stillfishing minnows or casting jigs are proven producers.

White Bass

The white bass fishery is rated poor.

The low density is population concentrated in the upper half of the lake. Try fishing headwater embayments in the early spring, when white bass move up the lake to spawn.

Channel Catfish

The catfishery is rated good.

There’s a good density of 2- to 5-pound channel catfish with some larger fish available. Nightcrawlers still fished or slowly trolled on main lake flats during the late summer and fall are a proven producer.

Try fishing the upper lake in the spring and early summer, during the spawn.

Bluegill

The fishery is rated good.

Most fish are in the 6 to 6-inch range, with a few larger fish present. Fish flooded wood cover and shallow embayments in the spring and early summer.

Special Regulations / Minimum Size Limits and Daily Creel Limits OK

Smallmouth Bass: 18-inch minimum size limit.

Largemouth Bass: 15-inch minimum size limit.

Walleye: 14-inch minimum size limit, with a daily creel limit of six.

Striped Bass: 22-inch minimum size limit, with a daily creel limit of two.

Crappie: Crappie: 10-inch minimum size limit for both white crappie and black crappie.

Lake Sturgeon: protected species, must be released immediately.

Tailwater Fishing Opportunities

The Lake Cumberland tailwaters extends for 75 miles from Wolf Creek Dam, downstream to the Kentucky/Tennessee line.

Fish species in the tailwaters include: striped bass, walleye, four species of trout (rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout), sauger and white bass.

There is a boat launching ramp below the dam. The fee to launch is $5.

Fish Attractors

There are no fish attractors sites.

Bank Access and Fishing Piers

There are no fishing piers or bank access sites.

A beautiful lake that offer great fishing for a diverse mix of species, Lake Cumberland is arguably the state’s top angling destination.