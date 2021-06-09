Allegiant launches first new nonstop service from CVG to Key West today — two times a week















CVG Airport and Allegiant will launch new nonstop service to Key West, FL (EYW) today.

Balloons and signage will decorate the ticket counter and gate areas in celebration of the first flight.

The new flight will operate roundtrip twice a week (Wednesdays and Saturdays).

“This low-cost direct flight to Key West is the only one in our region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG.

“Key West’s tagline is ‘Close to Perfect, Far from Normal’ and we’ve been living in far from normal times. I’m pleased travelers are taking advantage of this flight to such a unique and fun destination as well as Allegiant’s 20 other destinations from CVG. We are grateful for our partnership with Allegiant.”

Allegiant’s schedule on Wednesdays and Saturdays:

Departs CVG at 2:44 p.m. – Arrives at EYW at 5:21 p.m.

Departs EYW at 6:11 p.m. – Arrives at CVG at 8:43 p.m.

