37th Outstanding Women of NKY Awards to be held tomorrow noon-1 p.m.; it’s free — but register















The 37th Annual Outstanding Women of NKY Awards Celebration, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, will be held virtually Tuesday June 8, Noon-1 p.m.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative sponsored by PNC, will recognize the 2021 OWNK honorees with a virtual celebration.

The awards – sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare – honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.

To ensure the entire community can celebrate the 2021 OWNK honorees, this year’s festivities are free of charge, but registration is required. To attend, CLICK HERE to register.

Thanks to those who have already registered. Invite friends to join the celebration.



Please join us in congratulating the 2021 Outstanding Women of NKY honorees:

Emerging Leader Honoree

Rachel DesRochers – CEO, Grateful Grahams/Incubator Kitchen Collective

Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Honorees:

Danielle Amrine – CEO, Welcome House of NKY

Nancy Grayson – President, Horizon Community Funds of NKY



Helen Carroll Champion of Education Honoree:

Irene Encarnación – Senior Lecturer of Spanish, Northern Kentucky University



Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honoree

Presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Lee Ann Ernst – Coordinator of the Infectious Disease Response Team, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree

Susan McDonald – Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer, St. Elizabeth Healthcare



Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients

Jean Schirtzinger – Gateway Community & Technical College

Chandra Huff – Northern Kentucky University

Anissa Bradley – Thomas More University

See the previous NKyTribune story with bios of the honorees here.

