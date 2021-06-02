3,500 graduating seniors from 16 area districts to receive Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate















How does a region let employers, in the face of a workforce shortage, know that there is a wealth of talent that is soon to be available and seeking opportunities? College & Career Readiness partners working together within the GROW NKY (Growing Regional Outcomes Through Workforce) workforce collective have a solution: The Northern Kentucky Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate.

Approximately 3,500 graduating Northern Kentucky high school seniors from 21 schools are set to receive their Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate this year. The certificate is intended to recognize their attainment of critical workplace skills and in turn demonstrate the growing capability of our workforce to meet employers’ needs.

GETTING NORTHERN KENTUCKY YOUTH WORK READY

As our region pursues Work Ready Community re-certification, the Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate is one way to demonstrate to businesses and industry that Northern Kentucky is committed to providing highly skilled workers required in today’s competitive global markets. Recognizing skills such as adaptability, diligence, initiative, reliability and teamwork, the certificates serve as a credential that local employers can seek from recipients during their job search and interview process. Ideally, businesses can successfully fill current job vacancies by prioritizing the high school seniors who earned the certificates while encouraging the next generation to do the same.

All students enrolled in a high school within the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) region are eligible to earn the Northern Kentucky Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate. The Northern Kentucky Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate is awarded to qualifying seniors. The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) endorses the NKY Essential Workplace Ethics program developed by the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (the Co-Op) with the participation of its member school districts and partnership from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. In-kind sponsorship for the 2021 Essential Workplace Ethics Certificates was provided by Staples, Crescent Springs.

“The skills recognized by the Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate are key to meeting regional talent needs identified by area employers and align to the goals of GROW NKY to cultivate a college and career ready talent pipeline,” says Amanda Johannemann, the NKY Chamber’s Director, Talent Strategies.

Jamie Parsons, Senior VP of Human Resources/CHRO at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, says the certificates will assist companies like his in finding the next generation of proven talent with skills critical to workplace success.

“Our region is facing critical workforce needs and acknowledges the demand for homegrown talent and skilled workers,” says Parsons. “This certificate not only recognizes the youth in our region who are well on their way to resolving both needs, but also just how rich Northern Kentucky is in terms of the future leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs that will make us grow and thrive.”

For more information on how your business can connect with students or become more involved with the Northern Kentucky Essential Workplace Ethics Certificate program, contact Amanda Johannemann at ajohannemann@nkychamber.com.

