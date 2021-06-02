2,058,029 Kyians have ‘miracle vaccine,’ says Beshear; Boone County in top five with 52%















Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 2,058,029 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“These vaccines are miracles. They have effectively eliminated death and hospitalization for the most vulnerable,” said Beshear. “They are saving lives every day and we’ve got to make sure more people get them.”

The Governor also announced due to increased vaccinations, senior centers will reopen at full capacity on June 11.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 2,058,029

New cases today: 137

Positivity rate: 2.50%

New cases 18 and under: 34

Deaths: 1

Patients on ventilators: 56

“Today, we’re going to add a number of audit deaths – 260 – to make sure that we are fully accurate,” said Gov. Beshear. “I believe after today we will have conducted the most comprehensive audit of any state in the country for deaths during this pandemic.

The top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Woodford (62%), Franklin (60%), Fayette (58%), Boone (52%) and Scott (51%).

The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Christian (19%), Spencer (20%), Ballard (21%), McCreary (22%) and Lewis (22%).

Better Kentucky Plan Improve Water Infrastructure

Beshear announced a Better Kentucky Plan that will help Kentucky create 14,500 jobs and help build better schools, expand internet and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.

The plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program is the first program to accept applications, starting today, since Gov. Beshear and Kentucky lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly to invest nearly $700 million in federal relief funds for infrastructure initiatives.

Transportation Construction Project Contracts Top $1 Billion

In another clear sign Kentucky’s economy is surging ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control in the Commonwealth, Beshear announced that more than $1 billion in construction project contracts have been awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) since January 2020.

At the same time, KYTC has allocated more than $125 million in discretionary, emergency aid and rural-secondary funding that will help build, repair and maintain local streets, sidewalks and rural roads in communities across the commonwealth. To learn more, see the full release.