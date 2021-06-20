2.1 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated; sign up for ‘Shot at a Million’ if you are one of them















The number of Kentuckians who have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to rise, topping 2.1 million, with over 400,000 people registered to win one of three $1 million prizes offered by the state to those who are vaccinated.

Gov. Andy Beshear talked about some of the incentives this week for those who are vaccinated, including the “Shot at a Million” contest. There will be three drawings held several weeks apart where anyone 18 and older can register to win $1 million, with five drawings on the same days for $30,000 scholarships for those who are 12-17.

“The first drawing is two weeks from Friday,” Beshear said.

The other two drawings will be July 30 and Aug. 27, with the deadline to enter the day before each drawing. Anyone who has registered for the first drawing will be kept in the running for the other two.

He says there has been a great response so far, with 414,584 Kentuckians signed up for a shot at a million, and 23,080 young people registered for their shot at a higher education.

“Folks, these are the best odds you’re ever going to get at winning a million dollars or winning a free ride,” the governor noted. “That means those who have not been vaccinated have a very compelling reason to do so.”

COVID statistics reported on Friday included 211 new cases and 2 deaths in Kentucky. Boone and Campbell counties reported 3 cases and Kenton 1.

This brings to 463,337 cases in the state and 7,180 deaths. Most of the deaths have been in those aged 50 and up.

There are currently 28 patients on ventilators.

There are no longer any “red” counties in the state.