Welcome House to double capacity with new $6.4 million, 20,000-square foot Homeless Services Center















Welcome House of Northern Kentucky has broken ground on a new $6.4 million, 20,000-square foot facility that will double its capacity to serve the homeless, especially a never-ending waiting list of women and children.

The state-of-the-art Homeless Services Center at 1132 Greenup Street in Covington will allow Welcome House to provide safe, clean and dignified care while easing the transition into permanent, sustained housing. In addition to providing more room for women and children, the Center will also increase capacity for two-parent families – a population only Welcome House serves – as well as elderly and transitional age youth. It will be fully ADA-compliant with a commercial kitchen, elevators and upgraded security systems. The flexible space will allow for layout reconfiguration to accommodate changes in the profile of client residents. It is scheduled to open in 2022.

Significantly, the Center brings all Welcome House services – currently offered at eight different locations – under one roof, making it easier for clients to access them. Service consolidation will also bring cost savings and efficiencies, in part by allowing Welcome House to take advantage of new, energy-efficient technologies; the organization is currently housed in the three different buildings that were constructed in the late 1800s.

“This facility is a major leap forward in how our community provides homeless services,” said Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine. “We will be able to serve more people – especially the most vulnerable – and do so more efficiently and effectively.”

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said the city strongly supports the Homeless Services Center.

“Welcome House is a great organization doing critical work in a compassionate, efficient way that strengthens the city at its core and helps it pass what famously has been described as the moral test of society: how we care for the vulnerable.”

Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann said the Center is an example of Welcome House’s innovation and forward-thinking approach to addressing the issue of homelessness.

“Welcome House has been a great partner for the County, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “This Center will be a real game-changer.”

The increased capacity offered by the Center will be needed as Northern Kentucky addresses an increase in homeless. Since 2017, Welcome House has seen an increase of 143% in clients served. In 2020 alone, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the total homeless clients served by Welcome House increased by 31%; individuals served rose by 30%.

“Welcome House is always aggressive about helping address Northern Kentucky’s homeless challenges,” said Amrine. “This Center will give us the needed capacity, flexibility and efficiencies. It can’t come online soon enough.”

