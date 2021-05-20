Virtual Restoration Weekend coming May 21-23; find your comfort spot and join the expert speakers















Due to COVID-19, the tenth anniversary of NKY Restoration Weekend is going virtual on May 21 – 23. Find a comfortable spot and join us for our expert live speakers. Be entertained while discovering answers to your questions.

Plus, attendees can sign up to win a free course on wood window restoration or two books by our keynote presenter Scott Sidler of The Craftsman Blog. Visit our website to register at www.nkyrestoration.com or find NKY Restoration Weekend on Eventbrite.

Since it’s the end of the week during happy hour, Friday is highlighted with a New Riff Bourbon tasting as you’re wowed by our keynote speaker addressing why preservation needs you and exploring our Kentucky roots with Bourbon Archeology Unearthing Spirited Histories. Bourbon Tasting Kits are available for $13 at New Riff at 24 Distillery Way in Newport.

Saturday and Sunday, you’ll learn the best practices from our experienced preservation craftspeople. They’ll captivate you in sessions covering the maintenance and renovation of your house from the foundation to the roof and even your yard. We want to provide you with solutions for your fixer-upper, determine which projects you can take on, and gain confidence in hiring a contractor. We have more! Learn about historic tax credits, house styles in NKY, and how to research your historic home and the people who lived there.

NKY Restoration is a group of historic preservation enthusiasts. Some representing businesses, non-profit organizations, and local Historic Preservation offices in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati region, while others share their passion for our region’s historic fabric. Its primary purpose is to organize and direct the annual NKY Restoration Weekend and provide supplemental social media content and programming.