Villa Hills native Lauren Hudson named the University of Kentucky’s Intern of the Year















The University of Kentucky has named Villa Hills native Lauren Hudson the school’s Intern of the Year.

The annual awards recognize the achievements of students who have excelled in their internships within the university over the past year.

Hudson, a junior neuroscience and biology dual major, was honored during a Zoom ceremony for her internship work with Nathan Vanderford, assistant director for research at the Markey Cancer Center and assistant professor in the College of Medicine’s Department of Toxicology and Cancer Biology.

“I am not aware of any other undergraduate student that has had such exceptional research success,” Vanderford said at the event.

Hudson’s internship focused on cancer research. Since 2020, Hudson has published seven peer-reviewed journal articles, four as first author. She also co-edited a book, “The Cancer Crisis in Appalachia: Kentucky Students take ACTION” (2020), with Vanderford and has participated in several cancer research presentations.

“This experience has allowed me to understand more about myself, my school and my state,” Hudson said. “After working with Dr. Vanderford, I discovered a passion for cancer education and cancer literacy that I intend to incorporate into my future career as a physician.”

Hudson, a Singletary Scholar at UK, is an accomplished author and was the 2018 Independent Author of the Year. She has written several books, including a trilogy: The Ascension, The Deception, and The Ascension when she was a student at Dixie Heights High School. She and her father, Rob, an attorney, wrote a series of columns for the NKyTribune on “Letters of Common Ground,” about patriotism and democracy and co-authored books together, the first when Lauren was just 13, “Our Best Tomorrow — Students Teaching Capitalism to America.” The second was “It Can Be Done” about exceptionalism in America.

UK also honored its student intern runners-up, including:

• Arizzona Albright (College of Agriculture, Food and Environment), Kentucky Interpreter and Translator Association (KITA) • Chess Necessary (College of Engineering), SpaceTango • Sabrina Jacobs (College of Agriculture, Food and Environment), UK Ag Equine Programs • Shyla Horton (College of Social Work), Community Inspired Solutions • Thomas Daugherty (Gatton College of Business and Economics, Lewis Honors College), UK Athletics

UK Now