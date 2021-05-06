Tuba Baking Co. to move to Dayton, create ‘gastropub Biergarten’ across from City Hall















Tuba Baking Co., which has been operating at 212 W. Pike Street in Covington for two years, is moving its operations to Dayton and expanding those operations into a “gastropub Biergarten” concept.

Tuba Baking will move into a building at 517 Sixth Ave. that formerly housed Hometown Heroes in the City’s Central Business District directly across of Dayton City Hall. The bakery-restaurant expects to open sometime this summer.

Drew Rath, owner of Tuba Baking, said the “gastropub Biergarten” concept will focus on food and drinks from Germany, including German wines, ciders, beers, liquor, and cocktails, and will feature a wood-fired oven and outside beer garden.

“This will be one of the only German-focused bar concept outside of Germany and will feature local plays on German varieties,” Rath said. “The food will be a lot of what we have done at our Covington location but with more standards and a few rotating specials.”

“We’ll feature our sourdough Flammkuchen — in different variations — baked in our wood-fired oven, house-made spelt spätzle done different ways, a few sandwiches on our own bread, house-made sausages, German-style salads, a kids menu featuring schnitzel strips, and some exciting things we can’t disclose just yet.”

The restaurant-bakery will also feature the bakery’s renowned sourdough Swabian-style pretzels, dips, and other German-baked goods. The Biergarten area will have stamped cobblestone and gravel with authentic German biergarten folding tables and benches, English chestnut trees, a pergola, and possibly an outdoor bar and stage.

“Some of our plans for this space will depend on how successful our GoFundMe fundraising efforts are,” said Rath, who plans to launch the GoFundMe site in the near future. “We hope to make this a destination experience, connecting German-Americans and non-German Americans with the awesome history of the early German immigrants to this area, much of which has been forgotten, and also connect people to the modern, ever-evolving German culinary scene.”

Mayor Ben Baker said Tuba Bakery’s announcement is the first of several similar announcements that he expects will be made in the coming weeks and months in the city.

“The City of Dayton is excited to welcome Tuba Baking Co. to our community and our growing culinary scene,” Baker said. “The gastropub Biergarten concept is the perfect addition to our business district. We can’t wait for the opportunity to be able to walk across the street to enjoy a cold German lager, a hot pretzel, and delicious German cuisine in the restaurant and beer garden.”

On the second floor of the building, Tuba Baking will continue its wholesale bakery business, which provides baked goods, including Swabian-style pretzels, to local breweries and restaurants. Unlike Bavarian pretzels, Swabian-style pretzels have skinner “arms” and a split belly.

