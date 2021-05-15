Transportation Cabinet seeking public input on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) invites the public to review and offer comments on a draft plan for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for fiscal years 2021 through 2024.
The cabinet will until June 8 for inspection and comment. Any individual, agency or organization may submit comments.
“Transportation in Kentucky means more than roads and bridges,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “Our statewide program has many parts, including public transportation, aviation and recreational trails, plus programs that are designed to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution. Accordingly, the draft plan presents multi-modal transportation planning as a big picture.”
The draft STIP includes all federally funded, scheduled projects in the 2020 State Highway Plan enacted by the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly and Gov. Andy Beshear. It also contains links to Kentucky’s nine Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) that identify federal projects in their individual transportation improvement plans. MPOs represent the following urbanized areas: Bowling Green, Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky, Clarksville-Oak Grove, Evansville-Henderson, Huntington-Ashland-Ironton, Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro, and Radcliff-Elizabethtown.
“This is your opportunity as citizens of Kentucky and users of our transportation system to offer feedback as we collectively chart a path for improvement and maintenance of that system,” Secretary Gray said.
The Draft FY 2021-2024 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is available online at: transportation.ky.gov.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
