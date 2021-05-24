Thomas More student Michael Thompson debuts art show ‘Strange Fruit’; aims to tell stories through art















Part of an occasional series about the how the area’s college students are coping with the pandemic

By Natalie Hamren

NKyTribune reporter

Senior Bachelor of Fine Arts Thomas More University student Michael Thompson recently debuted his art show, “Strange Fruit.”

“Strange Fruit” is a coalescence and critique of two of the most gruesome events in human history, Thompson said, both of which have had a profound impact on his life: the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the lynchings of Black Americans.

“I have created a visual landscape that narrates both the plight and the resurrection of Christ as a Black man in this in-depth examination of the parallels between these two events,” Thompson said. “Throughout scenes of Western culture, the image of Christ has frequently been whitewashed and censored, removing the brutality of murder and simultaneously excluding large groups of people from relating to the most recognizable name in history.”

Thompson said he juxtaposed scenes and materials from the American past to the present—including biblical text and religious art to draw the viewer into a space that both sanctifies and reframes the social conception of Black men, Jesus Christ, and their respective authentic experiences which go unrecognized.

Thompson was inspired to do the project because he says, as a visual artist and a poet, he has spent a good portion of his life observing things—such as people, architecture, bugs and literature.

“By being an observer, I instinctually pick up on the patterns of both the visual ecosystem surrounding us, as well as the complexities of space and how we inhabit it. I often question what my role is as a creator in an ever-expanding global culture to be an instrument for positive change. Because of this, I often seek to draw comparisons between the major influences of my life and be the connective tissue for change that is often missing from public dialogue. Strange Fruit is an ode, a tragedy, an ignition, and a sacred place,” Thompson said.

Thompson said, by entwining the worlds of history and theology, he believes he can speak truth to power through narrative imagery.

“Wood, gold leaf, coal, and asphalt woven together with oil paint, ceramics, refurbished objects, and audio to bring the viewer into a space that blurs the boundary between art and reality. Nearly every material and title hold specific meaning if you are inquisitive enough to explore it.

“Nothing is beyond my range of inspiration as I draw in poetry, philosophy, nature, literature, patriotism, music, and forensics to weave together a full-bodied and direct fabric that intertwines our perspective of anthropocentric ecology and its complicated relationship to art. I frequently use lines from the song,” Thompson said.

“Strange Fruit” consists of oil painting, sculpting, ceramic work, prints, audio and art installation to “tell a carefully cultivated and nuanced story,” Thompson said.

The process of making “Strange Fruit” took Thompson around a year to complete — from its first conception to total installation.

“I frequently work on multiple pieces at once,” Thompson said. “By working on multiple paintings, prints, and sculptures simultaneously, I can create a cohesive work as well as give myself the space to take a step back and reconsider things I may be missing.”

Thompson said the feedback from his show has been fantastic. Many students, faculty and community members have told Thompson that his show made them interested in art or that they realized something about themselves and society that they had not realized before.

“This is truly all I can ask for as an artist and leader,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he has been fascinated with art since a very young age. His favorite thing about art is its ability to convey and tell stories that can engage communities and make changes.

“Its entrenchment as a staple of culture and my ability to shape culture through it really gave me a passion for art,” Thompson.

After graduation, Thompson is not quite sure what he wants to do yet, but he focuses on his accomplishments over the future.

“I try to practice telling people what I have done, and not what I intend to do,” Thompson said. “That being said, you can expect to see my name in the news within the next year for upcoming projects I have in the works.”