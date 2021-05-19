The Point/Arc’s 15th residential home, The Corken Home, reunites two best friends under one roof















By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

Together again.

With the dedication of The Point/Arc’s 15th residential home – The Corken Home – lifelong friends Cheryl Haas and Dawn Baker are now together under one roof.

For life.

The Corken Home is the 15th such residential home owned and operated by The Point/Arc – and second home dedicated this year.

The Sendelbach Home was dedicated on April 25th, and The Corken Home, May 16th. Strange, but true, the 55-year-old Haas and her family lived next door to the recently dedicated Corken Home. When her parents became physically unable to keep her at home she was placed in SCL (Supportive for Community Living).

The Haas family – father and sons – built next door on a lot they owned at 918 Stevenson Road and customized it for Cheryl’s needs.

“There’s access to every part of the house,” said Terri Angel, RN, Executive Director of The Point/Arc. And Angel added: “When Cheryl’s brother approached me to offer The Point/Arc the first opportunity to purchase it before they put it on the market, I knew as soon as I walked in the door we had to have it. It almost makes me teary eyed knowing the love that was put into every detail to make sure this special lady (Cheryl) had access to anywhere she wanted to go in the home.”

And, as an added bonus, Cheryl and her best friend (Dawn) joins her.

Both were previous residents at NorthKey, according to Angel, “and a few years ago, NorthKey decided to close their residential program.”

The two best friends were then separated and placed in homes that were not exactly accommodating to their needs, stated Angel. They were reunited at The Point/Arc’s Fischer Home.

“They loved it,” Angel said, “and never thought of leaving until this miraculous change of events.”

The two friends have a third roommate in Jeff Saap. All clients will be served and cared for by The Point/Arc staff 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

The reward is two-fold for the Corken Family.

With the passing of Clyde and daughter Maribeth, Betty Corken and family designated memorials to The Point/Arc and continued annually with one goal in mind—the donation to be used for the purchase of a home named in the family’s honor.

“I am so happy to support this fine organization,” Michael Corken proudly said after the dedication ceremony for the home that bears his family name. “I’m just thrilled and remember this day for a long, long time.”

The Point/Arc provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.

And it also provides a place for friends like Cheryl Haas and Dawn Baker to reunite.

