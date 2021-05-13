The Carnegie to audition for first production of 21-22 season, Little House of Horrors — details here















The Carnegie will audition for the first production of its 2021-22 theatre season, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. The show that has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for more than thirty years will be back this August with an outdoor production.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck floral assistant living on Skid Row and pining for the love of his co-worker, Audrey. But his fortunes change when he meets a fast-talking plant who promises him wealth, fame, and the love of his dream girl to boot. There’s just one problem. In exchange for his wildest dreams coming true, Seymour must follow the plant down a murderous path to world domination.

Featuring a beloved score in a Motown style, you’ll be hopping and bopping to hits like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and ALADDIN) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman | Music by Alan Menken

Directed and Choreographed by Maggie Perrino

Music Direction by Steve Goers

Performances: August 14th at 7:30 p.m., 15th at 3 p.m., 20th at 7:30 p.m., 21st at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., finally the 22nd at 3 p.m.

Rehearsals: July 13-15 from 6:30-10 p.m.; July 20-22 from 6:30-10 p.m.; July 25 from 1- 6 p.m.; July 26-29 from 6:30-10 p.m.; August 1 from 1-6 p.m.; August 2-5 from 6:30-10 p.m.; August 8 from 2-10 p.m. (tech); August 9-13 from 6-11 p.m. (tech).

In Person Auditions by Appointment:

Please prepare 32 bars of a Motown or musical theatre song in the style of the show. Bring sheet music for the accompanist, as well as headshot and resume for production team. You may be asked to stay and read a scene or learn a dance call. Dates:

May 23: Auditions groups at 3pm, 4pm, and 5pm

May 24: Audition groups at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm

May 25: Audition groups at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm

Callbacks: By video if needed.

Sign up for an in-person audition spot by clicking here.

Auditions by Video Submission.

What to send:

32 bars of a Motown or musical theatre song in the style of the show.

Comedic or serio-comic monologue no longer than 1 minute in length

Movement reel or 32 counts of improvised movement to a Motown song. Please try to incorporate some 60s social dance moves such as the pony, the jerk, the twist, etc.

Please send video with resume and headshot attached to Maggie Perrino, mperrino@thecarnegie.com by May 23 by 5 p.m. to be considered for the show.

ALSO NOTE:

You will be asked to turn in a full list of conflicts for rehearsal dates listed. Please have that prepared if asked to provide this info.

No performance conflicts will be accepted.

Cast members do not have to be the actual ages of the characters, but must be able to look age appropriate and act accordingly.

All roles are paid. Stipends offer will be between $650-$1000 for all roles. Not AEA eligible. No housing provided.

The Carnegie is committed to inclusive, non-traditional casting of classic musical theatre shows to give them new relevance and accessibility to all actors. All races, ethnicities, ages, gender identities, body types, and mobilities encouraged to apply.

COVID-19 Policies

Please wear a mask to enter the building if auditioning in person. You will be allowed to remove it for your song, but will need to wear it while not actively auditioning.

The Carnegie fervently encourages all auditioners to seek the COVID-19 vaccination before attending auditions or rehearsals should they be cast. While we cannot ask you to disclose your vaccination status, it is in the best interest of our cast, crew, and artform if everyone is vaccinated in our show circle. A return to theatre-making is only possible if we help protect each other.

AVAILABLE ROLES:

Seymour Krelborn: (Age 25 to 35. Vocal range G4 – A2) An insecure, put-upon florist’s clerk and eventual hero. He is a genuine, well-meaning man who is taken for granted because of his clumsy ways and poor social skills.

Audrey: (Age 25 to 35. Vocal range D5 to G#3) Bleached-blond, Billie-Dawn-like, secret love of Seymour’s life. She has poor self-worth and education, but incredibly good looks and a sweet and vulnerable demeanor.

Mr. Mushnik: (Age 55 to 65. Vocal range F4 to G2) The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour’s nosy boss. He is profit-driven, greedy, and manipulative.

Orin Scrivello: (Age 30 to 40. Vocal range G4 to G2) An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies. Audrey’s abusive boyfriend, who is targeted by Seymour.

Voice of The Plant: (Vocal range G4 to G2) An actor/vocalist located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart ‘villain.’ Rhythm and Blues styling with a touch of Soul.



Crystal: (Female, age 20 to 35. Vocal range F5 to Ab3) Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon are African-American street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.

Ronnette: (Female, age 20 to 35. Vocal range F5 to Ab3) Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon are African-American street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.

Chiffon: (Female, age 20 to 35. Vocal range F5 to Ab3) Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon are African-American street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.

The Plant (Audrey II) (2 Roles): Puppeteers and Ensemble members. An anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado, the plant has an appetite for human flesh that is appeased by Seymour. Puppeteers will focus on all sizes of the plant and appear in chorus numbers as ensemble performers.



Ensemble (2 Roles): Strong singers/actors with capable movement ability; they portray various people on the street, bums, and florist shop customers; these actors will also understudy the principals.

The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation.