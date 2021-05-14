Taqueria Nogal, three other new businesses open in Dayton’s Central Business District

Taqueria Nogal, the Mexican restaurant that has been operating out of a food truck in a city parking lot on Dayton’s Sixth Street for about a year, has moved into a brick-and-mortar building down the street at 526 Sixth Ave.
Taqueria Nogal is just one of four new businesses that recently opened or will soon open for business on Dayton’s Sixth Avenue. In addition to the restaurant, these three businesses have opened or will soon open in the city’s Central Business District:
The barbershop, located at 530 Sixth Ave. is operated by Tarris Horton. Horton also operates a barber shop with the same name at 10 West Pike St. in Covington. This is the first men’s barbershop in the city for about eight years. Horton also operates DJ FannyPack and Country Boy Entertainment.
Jay Millard has moved his financial services business to 608 McKinney St., a retail space that faces Sixth Avenue in a building that formerly housed a business that many residents remember as Millie’s Drapery Shop. Millard Advisors provides tax advice and money-management services.
Dr. Robert “Jamey” Herbst, a podiatrist in Florence, will be opening a second office for his practice at 302 Sixth Ave.
This news comes a week after Tuba Baking Co. announced it is moving its operations from Covington to 517 Sixth Ave., where it will operate a “gastropub Biergarten” concept on the first floor and adjacent outdoor space and its wholesale bakery business on the second floor of a building that formerly housed Hometown Heroes.
“We are excited to see all of these new businesses locating or relocating in our Central Business District,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “This is strong evidence that our downtown business community has weathered the pandemic and continues to grow. We expect to share more good news about other new businesses coming to our community in the near future.”
Taqueria Nogal is owned by Valeriano Nogal and his sister-in-Law, Lidia Domingo, both restaurant-industry veterans. The restaurant offers a range of Mexican specialties, such as burritos, tacos, huaraches, nachos, generously sized tortas and quesadillas with meat options that include pollo (chicken), pastor (pork), asada (beef), lengua (tongue), camarón (shrimp), pescado (fish), and chorizo. The restaurant also features its popular “elotes,” a tasty Mexican street corn on a stick, and daily specials.
The Taqueria Nogal food truck first opened in Newport in September 2019 and moved last summer to a City of Dayton public parking lot at 614 Sixth St. The new restaurant is located near other eateries on Sixth Avenue, including Unataza Coffee, Galactic Fried Chicken, Purple Poulet, Trotta’s Steak and Seafood, Hometown Heroes and AA Wok.