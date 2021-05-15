Sun Country Airlines to offer nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul twice weekly Fridays, Saturdays















Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) began new, nonstop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The new service will operate twice weekly on Fridays and Sundays.

A press event held at CVG Friday commemorated the inaugural flights.

“We know that so many people are excited to start traveling again, and we’re happy to be able to offer them the opportunity to travel the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region with us,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We’re sure the community surrounding CVG will appreciate our brand of convenient, affordable travel and onboard amenities such as free streaming in-flight entertainment and reclining seats.”

Sun Country Airlines operates a total of 93 routes across 69 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sun Country as the newest airline to serve CVG,” said Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer, CVG. “Sun Country’s low-cost, nonstop service to Minneapolis paired with its cargo partnership offers strong alignment with CVG and will benefit both the local traveler and our regional economy.”



Sun Country’s customer experience includes free in-flight entertainment, a new mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft. Sun Country provides safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices with warm and friendly service. The airline’s mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.