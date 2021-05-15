Summer Camps return to Five Seasons Sports Club; registration open to ages 5-12















Are you and your kids ready to trade virtual classes for a safe, adventurous, active and healthy summer?



Summer camps at Five Seasons Sports Clubs have been expanded and enhanced to provide customizable options for families looking to exchange their kids’ laptops for sports, fitness and fun.

Five Seasons Summer Camp 2021 is the perfect option for active and working families in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Camp offerings include countless outdoor activities, an Olympic-sized pool, themed arts and crafts, fitness and tennis. In addition, members can add additional swim lessons to enhance their swimming experience, utilizing Five Seasons’ partnership with British Swim School.

Five Seasons’ Summer Camps feature safe and affordable three- or five-day camps in half-day or full-day sessions for children ages 5-12. For parents on the go, Five Seasons prioritizes before-care and after-care, allowing families the flexibility to create a customizable camp schedule that’s perfect for their needs and interests. State-mandated health and safety protocols will be strictly enforced at all camp activities, and any changes will be communicated to parents.



Available at both the Greater Cincinnati Five Seasons locations (in Cincinnati at 11790 Snider Road, and Crestview Hills at 345 Thomas More Parkway), Five Seasons’ Summer Camps will run weekly from June 1 to Aug. 13.





“We are excited to welcome our youngest members to Five Seasons this summer for our fun, active and educational summer camps,” said Nancy Conard, Vice President of Operations at Five Seasons Family Sports Club. “From tennis and swimming to arts and crafts, we’ve put together a great selection of summer camp programming that we think parents and kids alike will really enjoy.”



While Five Seasons’ Summer Camps are open to guests, additional amenities available to members this summer include wine tastings, “Party on the Patio” featuring poolside entertainment, and fitness and tennis socials, such as “Pose and Pour” and “Pickle and Pints,” which are paired with drinks and snacks. These adult events can be combined with a “Kids Night Out” option to provide youngest members with entertainment while parents get a night out.





Individuals who sign up at the Cincinnati Five Seasons location can also register their children to participate in the Summertime Spirit Day Camps from Infinite Cheer and Abrakadoodle Art Camp.



“Five Seasons’ Summer Camps are truly meant to solve for families,” Conard added. “At Five Seasons, you can have it all. From kids camps to adult socials, we solve for you.”



Five Seasons’ Summer Camps are filling up fast. Registration is required at least seven days in advance and must be accompanied by a non-refundable pre-registration fee, per camper.



Learn more, review special member and guest pricing, and register here.

