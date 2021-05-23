State Board of Emergency Medical Services honors Hebron, Burlington for excellent pediatric care















As part of EMS for Children Day, which also falls during EMS Week, the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services (KBEMS) and its Kentucky EMS for Children (KYEMSC) Pediatric Recognition program recognizes the following EMS agencies who go beyond what is required by the state in terms of providing pediatric care:

4th Consecutive Year

• Hebron Fire Protection District

• Jessamine County EMS

• Madison County EMS

• Medical Center EMS



3rd Consecutive Year

• Buechel Fire – EMS

• Burlington Fire Protection District

• Pikeville Fire Department

• Georgetown Scott County EMS

• King’s Daughters Medical Transport

• Murray Calloway County EMS

• Oldham County EMS

• Somerset Pulaski County EMS



2nd Consecutive Year

• AMR Owensboro-Daviess County EMS

• Baptist Health Louisville EMS

• Henry County EMS

• Hopkinsville Fire & EMS

• Louisville Metro EMS

• Mayfield Graves County Ambulance Service

• St. Matthews Fire & Rescue

• Woodford County EMS



1st Year

• Anderson County Emergency Services

• Boyle County EMS

• Carlisle County Ambulance Service

• Lincoln County EMS



“Children account for less than 5 percent of the patients seen by EMS in Kentucky. While we are happy the number is low, it also means we have less direct experience in meeting their unique needs. We have to intentionally practice our skills, review our protocols and keep equipment ready to ensure kids receive the right care when it matters most,” said KYEMSC Project Director Morgan Scaggs. “These agencies have demonstrated that they are committed to improving emergency pediatric care and they are raising the bar for everyone, and we couldn’t be happier to recognize and celebrate them.”

KYEMSC developed the Voluntary EMS Pediatric Recognition program to acknowledge EMS agencies who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to meeting the additional program requirements.

To be recognized, an agency must designate a pediatric emergency care coordinator to ensure integration of the unique needs of pediatric patients into all aspects of emergency care, comply with national recommendations for pediatric equipment carried on the ambulance and engage in pediatric-focused community outreach activities. There are also requirements for additional pediatric-related continuing education and annual demonstration of pediatric skill competency for all EMTs and paramedics.

This is the fourth year for the recognition program and all participating agencies will need to reapply annually to demonstrate their continued commitment to excellence in pediatric emergency care. KYEMSC commends the agencies above for their dedication to meeting the needs of the children in their communities.