St. E. Ft. Thomas nurse manager Melissa Takata honored with Mentoring Plus Seeds of Hope Award















Melissa Takata, Nurse Manager of the St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Intensive Care Unit, was honored recently by Mentoring Plus at its annual Seeds of Hope Gala at the Newport Syndicate.

Takata was honored for her heroic efforts as leader of the Ft. Thomas ICU during the pandemic. She was responsible for managing not only her own unit but an additional unit that had to be opened as COVID-19 numbers spiked.

Takata spent countless hours assisting her team and others to ensure both patients and frontline staff were offered the best care possible. Her contributions to the community extend beyond her work, as she also volunteers at her church and children’s school.

Mentoring Plus serves Northern Kentucky area teens and their families, promoting healing, cultivating personal growth and encouraging healthy and productive community involvement.

The Seeds of Hope Awards honor exceptional people in the Northern Kentucky community who have made a positive impact on people’s lives.

From St. Elizabeth Healthcare