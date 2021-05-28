Seven Northern Kentucky high school students selected for Gatton Academy Class of 2023















Seven Northern Kentucky High School sophomores are among 101 from across the state selected for The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science Class of 2023.

“We are excited to welcome outstanding students from all across the Commonwealth to The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2023. These students have not let the pandemic stop them from pursuing advanced educational opportunities in STEM fields,” said Dr. Lynette Breedlove, Director the Gatton Academy. “These talented students have been supported by devoted educators in schools throughout Kentucky, who helped the students explore their strengths and set lofty goals.”

Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and letters of recommendation. In addition to these criteria, candidates were invited to interview with Western Kentucky University faculty members, community leaders from across the Commonwealth, and Gatton Academy alumni.

Students from 48 counties represent the Class of 2023. Among those students accepted include either the third or fourth students accepted in The Gatton Academy’s 14-year history from Carlisle, Green, Livingston and Owsley Counties. The Gatton Academy has had students attend from 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

The 2023 class includes four students from Boone County, two from Campbell County and one from Kenton County.

The goal of The Gatton Academy is to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in Kentucky. Moreover, The Gatton Academy assists in preparing Kentucky to compete in a knowledge-based economy by increasing the number of scientists and engineers who live and work in the state.

“What a pleasure it is to welcome the 2023 class of The Gatton Academy,” stated Dr. Julia Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy and Mahurin Professor of Gifted Education. “These young people represent Kentucky geographically as well as in other characteristics, carrying out the goal of The Gatton Academy to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities and develop as future leaders for the Commonwealth.”

Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.

The Gatton Academy provides a rich living and learning environment designed specifically for academically talented adolescent students that features clubs, organizations, and community service. Additionally, students are able to participate in advanced research with WKU faculty members. Research conducted during students’ time at The Gatton Academy has been honored in the nationally competitive Regeneron Science Talent Search, Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, and Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Program. The majority of Gatton Academy students also participate in a study abroad or global learning experiences in locations such as Costa Rica and England.

The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers and is one of only 15 such programs in the nation. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews of The Washington Post’s list of top-performing schools with elite students for 11 consecutive appearances and received the National Consortium for Secondary STEM School’s Innovation Partnership Award.

Northern Kentucky students selected for The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2023:

Boone County

• Nishu Anekere (Conner High School) – Yogesh and Susmitha Anekere of Hebron

• Elliott Crouch (Walton-Verona High School) – Margaret Taylor and Myrix Crouch of Walton

• Elena Ley (Randall K. Cooper High School) – Annette Ley and Mathias Schmidt of Florence

• Divya Naidugari (Randall K. Cooper High School) – Endumati and Poorna Naidugari of Florence

Campbell County

• Dunil Kasturiratna (Campbell County High School) – Dhanuja Kasturiratna and Manori Perera of Alexandria

• Isabella McIntosh (Campbell County High School) – Josh and Rachel McIntosh of Alexandria

Kenton

• Anna Crimmins (Beechwood High School) – Nancy and Jason Crimmins of Ft. Mitchell

From Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science