Sen. John Schickel recognized by KY Association of Nurse Practitioners as ‘legislative champion’















The 2021 Kentucky General Assembly made progress on several health care issues that prioritize citizens’ access to quality health care providers and services across the state.

The Kentucky Association of Nurse Practitioners and Nurse-Midwives recognized Senator John Schickel (R- Union) as among the key legislators recognized for actions and leadership enabling the advancement of pro-patient healthcare policy in the Commonwealth.

Senator John Schickel, R-Union, Chairman of the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee, was pivotal to advancing legislation designed to modernize Kentucky law to allow Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) to practice to the full extent of their education and training.

“Being that I am one of 11 children, the majority of us being born at home, midwives hold a special place in my heart,” said Senator Schickel. “I value every opportunity to help families – It’s a great thing, and that’s why this award is so special to me.”

The Kentucky Association of Nurse Practitioners and Nurse-Midwives is the leading professional organization for the more than 8,500 APRNs in the Commonwealth.

The Association’s mission is to support Kentucky APRNs through education, leadership, and advocacy as they provide quality, accessible and compassionate healthcare across Kentucky.

