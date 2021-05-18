Season completed by Thomas More’s golf teams set some records worth celebrating















Thomas More’s women’s golf team completed their season recently at the Mid-South Conference Championship held at Bowling Green Country Club.

While the season ended, the team had some accomplishments worth celebrating.

They shot a school record for a one-day team score of 330 on Sunday, 3/21/21, at Perry Park Golf Course in Perry Park. On Saturday, 3/27/21, the women tied their newly set team record at Tanglewood Golf Course in Taylorsville.

The 4 scores that contributed to the 330 team record being set on Sunday, 3/21/21, were: Alex Schutte (80), Reagan Toothaker (82), Rachel Hummel (84) and Alli Gosney (84).

The 4 scores that contributed to the 330 team record being tied on Saturday, 3/27/21, were: Rachel Hummel (76), Natalie Hamilton (81), Alex Schutte (86) and Maddie Johnson (87).



The previous school record of a one-day team score was 336 set on Sunday, 4/2/17, at Stonecrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg. Team members of the 2017 team were Emilie Mattei, Amber Greene, Bethany DeAtley, Sara Jackie, Christie Modafari, Emily Armbrecht, Sophia Illokken and Cora Bradford. The 2017 team qualified to represent Thomas More at the NCAA Division 3 women’s golf national championship.

Men’s golf

On the men’s side, Kyle Alexander had a record-setting career during his time at Thomas More.

In 2016-2017 he was a member of the second team in school history to win a conference championship (with the President’s Athletic Conference) and compete in the NCAA Division III National Championship.

In the Fall of 2017 he was a member of the team who set the school record for the lowest one-day team score of 289, which was broken and set again in the Fall of 2018 with a team score of 278. In Spring of 2019, Kyle set the school individual one-day 18-hole record with a 64 (8 under par) while also setting the school individual two-day 36-hole record with a 135 (9 under par).

Kyle holds the school record for most wins by earning medalist in 7 tournaments. He finished his last season ranked as low as 12th in the NAIA on Golfstat and with a stroke average of +1.

