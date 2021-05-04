River Days Festival in Dayton to showcase Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbour, a residential community















The Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbour — a lifestyle community — will be showcased during the May 8 River Days Festival in Dayton. Manhattan Harbour features a mile of riverfront with sweeping views toward downtown Cincinnati.

The residential community is a 1.5-mile walk to downtown Cincinnati and includes a three-mile riverfront trail loop that’s part of Riverfront Commons, the 11-mile walking and bike trail along the Ohio River. The community also has a marina, boating rental club, riverfront restaurants, and Queen City Riverboats transportation and events.

The Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbor features 76 brand new high-end lofts in a walkable and accessible riverfront setting, The Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbour is being developed by Manhattan Development Group (MDG), which is led by Miles Scully and development partner Brendan Sullivan, a Dayton resident.

“Gateway Flats is a great new addition to our growing residential community in the City of Dayton,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “Our amazing views, our convenience to downtown Cincinnati, and Dayton’s own thriving culinary, music, and arts scene is attracting many new residents, including those living both in developments like Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbour and our historic housing stock. All these amenities are walkable venues from the front doors of these homes.”

The project’s new team of partners has a passion for collaborating with community and city leaders by embracing the City of Dayton’s vision for the riverfront development.

“There isn’t another brand new waterfront community in the country that matches this mile of riverfront,” Scully said.

The land has been raised by more than 30 feet above the prior flood zone, is convenient to a major downtown area, and has everything brand new in an active lifestyle community.

“It is a one-of-a-kind of development that reimagines the riverfront,” Scully said.

River Days will be held Saturday, May 8, from noon to 4 p.m. just off of Ky. 8 in Dayton. In addition to tours and learning more about The Gateway Flats, visitors can enjoy an array of food trucks, a Mint Julep bar, live entertainment by Floyd and the Walkman, corn hole, face painting and the hiking, biking, and walking trails along Dayton’s picturesque and inviting river front.

“River Days is an opportunity for people to really experience the vibrancy, beauty, luxury, and amenities of The Gateway Flats and Manhattan Harbour and the transformation of the Dayton riverfront,” Sullivan said. “You really have to see to see it to believe it. And River Days is a great way to do that while spending an afternoon on the river with some great food, drinks, live music, hiking, biking and more.”

The Waterfront, Lookout, River Commons, and River development projects at Manhattan Harbour feature varied types of design styles from traditional to contemporary with square footage from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet. MDG understands the market and offers an accessible and effortless move-in process with a lease-to-own option.

While at River Days, visitors and potential residents can leisurely tour the luxury units of The Gateway Flats while being immersed in what makes this project Northern Kentucky’s most desirable and exciting new development, which includes:



• Close proximity to downtown Cincinnati and the communities of Dayton, Bellevue, Newport and Covington.



• Riverfront walking, biking and hiking trails.



• Gorgeous riverfront views.



• Balconies



• Gourmet kitchens that include quartz countertops and top-of-the-line GE Profile stainless steel appliances.



• Boating and restaurants at the Manhattan Harbour

• Boat and yacht rental available at the adjacent Queen City Riverboats. 24-hour fitness studio.



• Professional onsite management.

• Barbecue grills on a rooftop deck

• Coffee café

• Business center.



• Cable and Wi-Fi included

• Service amenities include valet trash pickup, maid service, bike rental, valet laundry, dog-walking service, and grocery delivery

• Rents from $1,275 to $2,100 a month.

In addition to the high-end apartments, the Manhattan Harbour community will also feature luxury waterfront condos and homes — known as Boulevard Flats and River Haus — with price points starting at $400,000. MDG has committed to starting three new phases in May.

MDG worked with a number of outstanding development partners on Gateway Flats.

DMG Contractors and Cutter Construction developed a well-planned development site with James Read and Associates Architects and WORK, a design, architecture, and planning firm.

The development also has solid financial backing from First Financial, General Electric Credit Union (GECU), CF Bank, and Park National Bank.

City of Dayton