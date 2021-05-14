River City Living: Season 2 of Beyond the Curb kicks off with charming home on a ridge in Bellevue















The Catalytic Fund’s video home tours were a successful COVID-19 pivot from the organization’s usual in-person Beyond the Curb tours. The twenty episodes in the first season showcased a wide variety of living situations in NKY’s urban river cities, including historic mansions, luxury condos, modern apartments and small houses, all packed with personality and style.

Today, the first episode of Season 2 is being released, featuring a 1920’s home built on a ridge in Bellevue.

The current owners, Fred and Jo Anne Warren, bought the house 20 years ago. They made some changes to create spaces that reflect their taste and interests. Now retired, the Warrens are enjoying their quiet reading spots, multi-level terrace for gardening and organized yet homey kitchen in which they prepare delicious meals and baked treats.

In addition to painting the rooms in gentle, cozy colors and softening the floors with a mix of rugs, the Warrens added custom bookshelves in the living room and opened up access to the sunroom for better flow.

The kitchen was designed with a mix of painted and stained cabinets with carefully planned storage to ensure space for an extensive selection of cookie cutters, cookbooks, pots and pans.

Outside, the couple spent a few years creating the hardscape structure for their tiered garden and goldfish pond. The plants they then layered in visually connect their property with the wooded hillside and views.

The Warrens love living in their Bellevue neighborhood, close enough to shops and restaurants to be convenient, but far enough away that they can enjoy the natural beauty of their home on the ridge.

Jill Morenz, host of the series, is pleased to be producing a second season.

She said, “We have an exciting selection of properties to share, along with stories about the owners, who are each doing interesting things to make NKY even more vibrant and fun.”

Viewers can watch all of the Season 1 episodes here. New Season 2 episodes come out every Friday.

The Catalytic Fund is the private sector, not-for-profit organization that provides financing assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton. Its mission is to accelerate Northern Kentucky’s urban renaissance through targeted investments in catalytic real estate development projects in urban neighborhoods.