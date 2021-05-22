Rep. Wil Schroder says he won’t run for another term in the state legislature in 2022















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Northern Kentucky lawmaker Wil Schroder who also serves as a committee chair has announced that he will not run for another four-year term in 2022.

Schroder, R-Wilder, whose district includes Bracken, Campbell, and Pendleton counties, released a statement on his decision.

“As we approach the time when people begin thinking about upcoming elections, I want to announce that I will not be seeking a third term as senator. My hope is that the timing of this announcement will give potential candidates the needed time to reflect about running for this position, and also give the voters of the 24th District plenty of time to become familiar with the candidates.”

He said that when he decided to run for office in 2013, his goal was to improve the state and the district. “In the past seven years, we’ve done this. Today, the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a better place to live, work and raise a family.”



Schroder said he will spend the next year and a half continuing to serve his constituents. “As chair of the Senate’s Economic Development Committee, I look forward to improving Kentucky’s business and workforce environment, especially in light of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



He also serves as co-chair of the Tourism, Small Business and Information Technology Committee.

As for his future plans, Schroder stated, “Beginning in 2023, I look forward to continued engagement outside of the Senate on the issues I feel passionate about and spending more time with my family. Marci and I will always remain active and engaged members in our community.”

Reacting to Schroder’s decision, Sen. Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, who sits immediately behind him in the Senate chamber, called Schroder a valued member of the Senate Republican Majority.

“We will miss his devotion to conservative principles, strong work ethic and leadership skills as chairman of two of our most important committees. We understand his desire to spend more time with his young family and focus on his professional career and wish him all the best. He still has over a year and a half remaining on his term, and we look forward to him continuing to play a major role in moving Kentucky forward.”

Schroder and his wife Marci have two young children.