Purple People Bridge closed after stone falls into river from pier; Party goes on — in Festival Park















The popular Purple People Bridge, a pedestrian-only bridge connection Newport and Cincinnati, closed on Tuesday after a stone reportedly fell from a bridge pier into the Ohio River. Apparently the stone loosened a stone beneath it.

The Newport Southbank Bridge Company was informed by The Newport Police that the bridge will be temporarily closed to the public. Access will be restricted until a qualified structural engineer can review the structure and determine when it is safe for the public to return to the bridge.

But, the party will go on.

Wednesday’s scheduled Party on the Purple will be moved to Newport’s Festival Park, the riverfront area between the Purple People and Taylor Southgate bridges.



The band the Whammies, drink booths and food trucks will be set up at Festival Park for the ‘80s themed party, which is scheduled to begin tonight at 6 p.m.

For four years, the “Party on the Purple” series has been held on the bridge. Tonight’s event will move to Festival Park.

Presented by ColdIron Events and the Purple People Bridge the free weekly summer party series — which includes live music, food trucks, beer, wine, and spirits — will run every Wednesday evening until August 4.

Each night will have a theme, such as Single’s Night, 80’s Night, Dog Night, and much more.

A portion of funds generated from food and drink sales during the weekly Party on the Purple events go toward painting and maintaining the historic pedestrian-only bridge. The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, a nonprofit organization, is trying to raise $1 million to repaint the bridge and make other capital improvements. You can find more information about the Purple People Bridge’s fundraising efforts here.