Project to add a westbound lane of the U.S. 42 bridge over the interstate in Boone County set to begin















A project to add a westbound lane on the U.S. 42 bridge over I-71/75 in Boone County is set to begin on May 5.

“This project will increase capacity and reduce congestion at this interchange and section of U.S. 42,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer of Department of Highways District 6, in Covington.

In addition to an extra westbound lane over the interstate, a barrier wall and a new sidewalk will be installed on the westbound side to increase safety for pedestrians.

Signage and traffic shifts are scheduled to start May 5 with construction on the bridge to begin on May 10. Traffic will be reduced to three lane southbound in the project area. Additional weekend lane closures will be needed for beam installation. Those dates have not yet been confirmed.



KYTC awarded the $3.3 million project to Sunesis Construction Co., of West Chester, Ohio.

The project has a Nov. 1, 2021 completion date.

Motorists can get Northern Kentucky road construction updates on District 6 Road Report.