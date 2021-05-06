Prep Sports Notebook: Two-time state champion cross country runner makes college choice

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Highlands senior Maggie Schroeder, the most successful distance runner in her school’s history, signed a letter of intent with Northern Kentucky University on Wednesday.
As a sophomore, Schroeder became the first Highlands runner to win an individual state championship in cross country. Last fall, she finished first in the Class 2A state meet once again, crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 16 seconds.
The last Northern Kentucky girl who won two individual state titles in cross country was Jenna Siemer of St. Henry in 2003 and 2004.
During her six-year varsity career, Schroeder also placed seventh, fifth, second and 10th in Class 2A state cross country meets. Highlands won team titles in 2015 and 2017 with her in the lineup.
Schroeder placed first, second or third in every regional meet she entered. She was not able to run in the 2019 regional meet due to health problems, but she returned to the lineup one week later and finished 10th in the state meet.
The Highlands senior has not won a state title in high school track. She finished second in the 3200-meter run at the 2019 state meet and was a member of the 4×800 relay team that placed second in 2018.
Schroeder was one of five Highlands seniors who took part in a college signing ceremony on Wednesday at their school. The others were girls basketball player Emma Riccobene (Centre), football player Vance Moore (Ohio Wesleyan) and cheer team members Grace Armstrong (Miami) and Erin Barker (Thomas More).
Riccobene was named to the 9th Region all-tournament team after scoring 15 and 13 points and shooting 50 percent (9 of 18) from the field in her team’s two games.
Rain postpones showdowns between high school baseball teams
Two big games involving Northern Kentucky high school baseball teams were postponed by rain earlier this week.
Covington Catholic and Beechwood, the top two teams in the 9th Region standings, had to cancel their game on Tuesday and moved it back to 5 p.m. Thursday at Beechwood.
CovCath is the only undefeated team in the state with an 18-0 mark. Beechwood has won its last 10 games to run its record to 17-2.
Walton-Verona was scheduled to play Owensboro Catholic in the championship game of the All “A” Classic state tournament on Wednesday at Louisville Holy Cross, but it was cancelled due to poor field conditions.
A new date for the championship game has not been announced. Walton-Verona (17-1) has never played in the state final before. Owensboro Catholic (15-2) has won three small-school state baseball titles.
KHSAA votes to change opening rounds of football playoffs in 2023
The first two rounds of the Kentucky high school football playoffs will no longer be between teams from the same district starting with the 2023 season.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control passed that measure during its final meeting of the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday in Lexington.
For the last two years, teams in the same district have played each other in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The KHSAA established that format due to travel and financial concerns, but nearly half of the member schools with football teams were in favor of changing it.
When football teams are reclassified for the 2023 season, teams from one district will play teams from an adjoining district – 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 – in the first two rounds of each class with the winners advancing in the brackets.
Boone County girls basketball team looking for new head coach
Boone County High School is looking for a new girls head basketball coach to replace Ryan Bowman, who is stepping down after his teams compiled a 45-67 record over the last four seasons.
Last season, the Rebels finished 14-10, the program’s first winning record in six years. The top two scorers on that team were seniors Kelsie Anderson and Adrianna Haynes, who came up through the program under the former coach.
Bowman said it was his decision to resign from the coaching position to devote more time to his family. He will continue to teach at Boone County and plans to conduct the team’s basketball camp this summer.