Perfetti Van Melle hosting hiring event, prepared to make on-the-spot job offers on May 15















Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads, Mentos and one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionary and chewing gun, is ready to make on-the-spot job offers at its hiring event May 15.

The company is hiring production operators and warehouse associates at its manufacturing plant in Erlanger.

Named a 2021 NKY Best Workplace, Perfetti wants to fill over 20 positions — and give prospects a “sweet” opportunity to work on a fast-paced, dynamic an growing business with a supportive and empowering culture.

Job seekers must be at least 18. No prior manufacturing experience is required.

The hiring event is Saturday, 10 a.m-4 p.m. at Receptions Event Center, 1379 Donaldson Hwy., Erlanger. If you are looking to “Unwrap Your Potential,” Perfetti hopes to see you Saturday.

COVID safety protocols will be in place

Perfetti Van Melle employees work on global, influential and fun brands, and are essential to the company’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit. The job opportunities provide competitive pay and great benefits that include medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, a 401K plan that’s among the top 1% of plans in the U.S., career development and, of course, a monthly candy allotment plus much more.