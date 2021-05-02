OKI Regional Council of Governments offers free Tree for Me tool to help make the right choice















Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) has introduced a new tool for tree lovers and community tree distributors.

Designed by OKI’s GIS Department, Tree For Me is a web-based tree benefits calculator.

The tool estimates stormwater, air quality, and carbon dioxide benefits at any location in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The free tool is available here.

Travis Miller, OKI’s regional planning manager, said the tool is for anyone considering investing in a new tree, adding that it is “quite simple and easy to use.”

A user selects a tree species common in the region and that is to be planted in a location of their choosing. Images and descriptions of each species helps the user select the most suitable tree for that particular spot.

“In the beginning, we worked with Taking Root and other partners to develop a simple and useful tool that would more efficiently manage community tree distributions,” Miller explained. “We quickly realized the value such a tool could bring to anyone thinking about planting a new tree.”

The benefits a tree can give a yard extends “well beyond aesthetics. As you’ll see when you use this tool, a tree helps slow stormwater runoff, improve the air around us, and even helps reduce energy costs,” he added.

“Tree For Me will greatly enhance the Taking Root Tree Canopy program as we distribute trees in local communities,” said Kristopher Stone, director of the Boone County Arboretum. “Residents will be able to see pictures of the tree and get details about its growth habits to determine the best tree choice for their yard.”