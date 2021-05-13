Northern Kentucky Young Professionals’ Next Generation Leader finalists named

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced the 2021 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) finalists.
These individuals have been selected by a review panel of community leaders as finalists among nearly 90 applications submitted by impressive young professionals across the region. The three highest scored applications in each category are recognized as finalists. The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner.
The NGLAs salute and applaud young professionals ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. For over 10 years, the NGLAs have been celebrating talented young leaders and the continued impact that former NGLA recipients are making throughout the region. Finalists represent young professionals in seven categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.
The 2021 NGLA finalists are:
Education
C.J. Fryer, Beechwood High School
Elsheika Thompson, Beechwood High School
Angela Walker, Cincinnati Public Schools
Entrepreneurship
Ricardo Grant, NKU SoCap Accelerate & Paloozanoire
Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties
Joshua Reid, Inphlu
Medical & Healthcare Services
Angela Brunemann, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians
Erica Neff, St. Elizabeth Physicians
Professional Services
Olivia Amlung, Adams Law PLLC
Ryan McClane, DBL Law
Carey Sanders, Fifth Third Bank
Public Relations, Media and Marketing
Cara Brooks, Duke Energy
Troy Fedders, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Courtney Kleier, NKY Chamber
Lauren Vogel, Scooter Media
Public Service and Community Based Organizations
Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center
Jessica Fette, City of Erlanger J
oe Klare, The Catalytic Fund
Skilled Trades & Technology
Jason Hickey, Terracon Consultants
Hannah Lowen, New Riff Distilling
Madison Smith, Fifth Third Bank
“The Next Generation Leader Awards take time to recognize a few of the amazing young leaders that we have in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. Our region is full of young talent that are passionate, innovative, and invested in making this a welcoming and thriving area. We are so excited to celebrate this year’s honorees,” Ellen Bates, Brighton Center and 2020-2021 NKYP Chair.
All finalists will be celebrated, and category winners will be announced, during the 2021 NGLAs on Tuesday, July 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Details regarding the event location will be announced soon.
For information regarding the NGLAs or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities and ways to support this celebration and NKYP, contact Amanda Johannemann at ajohannemann@nkychamber.com.
The 2021 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. 2021–2022 NKYP sponsors include Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Talent Magnet Institute, Scooter Media and Leadership Council for Nonprofits.