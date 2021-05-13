Northern Kentucky Young Professionals’ Next Generation Leader finalists named















Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced the 2021 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) finalists.

These individuals have been selected by a review panel of community leaders as finalists among nearly 90 applications submitted by impressive young professionals across the region. The three highest scored applications in each category are recognized as finalists. The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner.



The NGLAs salute and applaud young professionals ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. For over 10 years, the NGLAs have been celebrating talented young leaders and the continued impact that former NGLA recipients are making throughout the region. Finalists represent young professionals in seven categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.



The 2021 NGLA finalists are:





Education

C.J. Fryer, Beechwood High School

Elsheika Thompson, Beechwood High School

Angela Walker, Cincinnati Public Schools



Entrepreneurship

Ricardo Grant, NKU SoCap Accelerate & Paloozanoire

Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties

Joshua Reid, Inphlu



Medical & Healthcare Services

Angela Brunemann, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Erica Neff, St. Elizabeth Physicians



Professional Services

Olivia Amlung, Adams Law PLLC

Ryan McClane, DBL Law

Carey Sanders, Fifth Third Bank

Public Relations, Media and Marketing

Cara Brooks, Duke Energy

Troy Fedders, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Courtney Kleier, NKY Chamber

Lauren Vogel, Scooter Media



Public Service and Community Based Organizations

Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center

Jessica Fette, City of Erlanger J

oe Klare, The Catalytic Fund



Skilled Trades & Technology

Jason Hickey, Terracon Consultants

Hannah Lowen, New Riff Distilling

Madison Smith, Fifth Third Bank

“The Next Generation Leader Awards take time to recognize a few of the amazing young leaders that we have in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. Our region is full of young talent that are passionate, innovative, and invested in making this a welcoming and thriving area. We are so excited to celebrate this year’s honorees,” Ellen Bates, Brighton Center and 2020-2021 NKYP Chair.

All finalists will be celebrated, and category winners will be announced, during the 2021 NGLAs on Tuesday, July 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Details regarding the event location will be announced soon.

For information regarding the NGLAs or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities and ways to support this celebration and NKYP, contact Amanda Johannemann at ajohannemann@nkychamber.com.



The 2021 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. 2021–2022 NKYP sponsors include Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Talent Magnet Institute, Scooter Media and Leadership Council for Nonprofits.