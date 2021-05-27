Nominations are open for the NKY Chamber’s annual awards; deadline is July 18















Nominations are now being accepted for the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s annual awards recognizing outstanding leaders in the NKY Chamber and in the community.

Winners will be announced in July and recognized at the NKY Chamber Annual Dinner Presented by Fifth Third Bank on Thursday, September 9.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award was established in 1968 and recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry, and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility.

The Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, is presented on special occasions to an individual or individuals who have brought national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements.

The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award, sponsored by Humana, is named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader and recognizes an individual Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the Chamber as a committee member, committee chair, or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months.

The Northern Kentucky Unity Award, sponsored by PNC Bank, is presented to an individual or individuals who have shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues, and has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky’s challenges.

Nominations should be submitted online at NKYChamber.com/ADNominations. The nomination deadline is June 18 at 5 p.m. Current members of the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors are not eligible to receive these awards. The Northern Kentucky Convention Center and Masterpiece Creations are Host Sponsors for the NKY Chamber Annual Dinner.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce