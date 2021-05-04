NKy Tri-ED named recipient of 2021 Max Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development















Site Selection magazine on Monday announced that Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and Redi-Cincinnati are among the top economic development organizations in the country.

The publication released its winners of the Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development, which is awarded to the top local and regional U.S. economic development groups based on their success in attracting job creation and capital investment projects to their respective region.

Each year, the award is given to 20 regional economic development groups representing the top-performing organizations based on cumulative and per capita data.

“A global pandemic did not stop Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati from having a strong 2020 with new company locations and expansions creating new career opportunities for residents in the region,” said Lee Crume, President & CEO of NKY Tri-ED. “We’re proud to lead growth in the Cincinnati region working with our partner REDI Cincinnati. Thank you to Site Selection for this recognition.”

The Mac Conway Award recognizes the nation’s regional and national economic development groups that were the most successful in attracting capital investment projects in the previous year. Site Selection magazine’s methodology is based on an index of data from global economic data sources including the magazine’s proprietary Conway Projects Database, which tracks private-sector facility projects worldwide.

REDI Cincinnati was also named among 2021 recipients.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a top economic development organization for the seventh year in a row,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati President & CEO. “The resilience demonstrated by all our partners in the region made this recognition possible and I’d like to congratulate them on our collaborative success. I am immensely proud of the REDI Cincinnati team and our friends at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED for the work being done to bring jobs and investment to the Cincinnati region—we will come out of this pandemic stronger than ever.

Site Selection also released its Prosperity Cup rankings, which recognizes state-level economic development success based on project activity. All three states in the Cincinnati region were featured, with Ohio ranked fourth and Indiana and Kentucky both tied at fifth.

Consistent with the Cincinnati region’s performance, in March of this year, the region was named the number nine U.S. metro (populations 1M plus) for investment, earning a Governor’s Cup Award, which tracks the number of new and expanded facilities in each state and region.

Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana each made appearances on the list of top 10 states for investment. Cincinnati was also recently recognized by SmartAsset as the top city in the country for new college grads, the third consecutive year at the top of the rankings.

For more information and the full list of awards, visit siteselection.com.

