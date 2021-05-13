NKY NAACP to offer free Regional Diversity COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic — register now for May 22















The Northern Kentucky Branch NAACP has partnered with the Northern Kentucky District Health Department and St. Elizabeth Health care to offer a free Northern Kentucky Regional Diversity COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

The Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held at First Baptist Church, 120 East Ninth Street, Covington, on Saturday, May 22.

The Vaccination Clinic Time is 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Individuals interested in receiving a vaccination can call to register and schedule an appointment by calling 859-581-6553 beginning through Friday, May 14.

Appointment Scheduling times are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Additional scheduling times call 1-877-778-8041 from 5:00 p.m. until 7 p.m.

All residents are cncouraged to register and attend the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.