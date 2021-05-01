NKY History Hour features Boone County Timekeeper Thomas Zane Roberts with Judge Anthony Frohlich















Known as a “rural genius” from Boone County, Thomas Zane Roberts was a farmer, inventor, astronomer and man of many extraordinary talents. His invention of the solar clock, still on display at Heritage Bank in Burlington, remains somewhat a mystery, having never been opened.

Nearly eight feet tall, the clock consists of a planetarium with an abbreviated model of the earth’s solar system, a lunarium, a calendar with diurnal and nocturnal hours, and of course, a clock. Unveiled in January 1913, it has never failed.

Author and judge Anthony Frohlich will discuss this local Kentucky Renaissance man and recount his crowning achievements in the next NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Judge Frohlich was the chief circuit judge for the 54th Judicial Circuit, where he served from 2004 until his retirement from the bench in January 2015. He currently serves in the Kentucky Retired Judges Program.

He has held numerous civic and legal positions, including president of the Salmon P. Chase Inn of Court and the Chase Board of Governors. He has been accorded numerous honors, including the Kentucky Bar Association Distinguished Judge of the Year Award and the Kentucky Justice Association Trial Judge of the Year Award. He has authored a number of books and publications, including Time Keeper: Thomas Zane Roberts: A Kentucky Renaissance Man. His honors include the Boone County Historic Preservation Board Anne Fitzgerald Award for his lifetime work in history.

