NKY Chamber’s Livability Northern Kentucky 2021 now available — digitally and in print















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled the second edition of Livability Northern Kentucky, which is its primary quality-of-life marketing program for talent attraction.



The program includes a digital magazine, a print magazine and significant exposure on Livability.com, a national website with information about more than 15,000 of America’s best places to live and visit.

All of the high-quality, easy-to-share content promotes our region’s favorable business climate, attractions and other enviable amenities to encourage business investment, talent recruitment and relocation.



Targeted print and global digital distribution aims to reach entrepreneurs, site selectors, corporate executives and other talented individuals and families attracted to our quality of life.



The program includes many tools for business people and residents to learn about and share with others the many success stories of the community:



● Go to Livability Northern Kentucky.

● Click through and share articles about business success stories, school programming, must-dos around the community and more. Each article includes share tools for quick posts to social media.

● To read and share the digital version of the magazine, click on the magazine cover image. You can flip through online or download the book in .pdf format. You can also use share tools to quickly send a link by email or post to social media.

● To get a print magazine, contact the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.



Livability Media publishes Livability Northern Kentucky, which has support from and targeted distribution through the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

