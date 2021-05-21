NKy Chamber’s ‘Ask the Experts’ event June 16 to offer insight on how Google impacts business















Northern Kentucky small business owners can learn from top digital marketing strategists who will share “How Google Can Impact Your Business” at noon on June 16 for the NKY Chamber’s latest “Ask the Expert” quarterly event, sponsored by Republic Bank.

This virtual panel will take questions from the audience and provide valuable insight on how Google can impact customer engagement, best practice processes, how to succeed with online marketing, search engine optimization, Google Business dashboard updates and so much more.

Panelists include:

• Connie Kreutzjans – Google Marketing Strategist

• Laura Cook Kroeger– Public Relations and Marketing Communications Expert

• Malina Creighton – Social Media Marketing Guru

• Susan Topmiller – Executive Director, Kenton County Attorney’s Office

“We encourage our small business community to join our latest quarterly small business ‘Ask the Expert’ series to learn more about how Google can improve your business and customer experience,” said Lynn Abeln, NKY Chamber Vice President of Membership. “These industry experts have decades of experience in digital marketing and advertising, and can provide insight into industry trends to boost your company’s online presence as well as how to best utilize Google and search engine tools. We think this a great opportunity for small business owners looking for ways to grow.”

Following this debut event, the quarterly Ask the Expert: Small Business Series events are scheduled for Aug. 24 and Nov. 9.

For more information or to register and submit a question for “Ask the Expert: How Google Can Impact Your Business,” sponsored by Republic Bank, visit For more information or to register and submit a question for “Ask the Expert: How Google Can Impact Your Business,” sponsored by Republic Bank, visit web.nkychamber.com.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce