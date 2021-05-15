NKY Chamber presents Graydon law firm with its Community Award for 150 years of service















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) recently honored Graydon with its NKY Community Award for the law firm’s 150 years of service to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati communities.

Founded in Cincinnati on 58 West Third Street in 1871, Graydon has developed into one of the region’s most innovative, vibrant and inclusive law firms. Headquartered in Downtown Cincinnati, Graydon also has offices in Over-the-Rhine, West Chester, Northern Kentucky and Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Today, Graydon is recognized as a leading full-service law firm serving clients in a variety of industries in practically all areas of law, including corporate law, labor and employment, real estate, litigation, employee benefits and estate planning.

Giving back to communities on both sides of the river and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion are main principles that shape Graydon’s culture.

Earlier this month, NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper presented Graydon Managing Partner Jack Greiner with the Community Award at Graydon’s headquarters.

“Graydon has had an incredibly positive impact on our NKY business community for 150 years,” Cooper said. “What’s just as impressive is the firm’s commitment to service, innovation and the development of diversity and inclusion best practices. Graydon is a leader in the Northern Kentucky region, and we are honored to present the firm the NKY Community Award.”