NKY Chamber honors 2021 Business Impact Award winners for positive impact on community















These businesses provided exceptional leadership, inspired their workforces and lifted up their communities over the last year. Now, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has recognized their achievements with the 2021 Business Impact Awards, sponsored by Huntington Bank.

The Business Impact Awards were announced via Facebook Live on last week and celebrated the region’s top businesses – small and large, new and long-standing – that positively impacted Northern Kentucky through their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

Winners were announced in 10 categories at the virtual event, including: leadership in their respective markets by providing outstanding goods or services (Small, Medium and Large Business Awards); community engagement, while valuing diversity and inclusion in the workforce (Community Champions Awards – Nonprofit and For-Profit); innovation while fostering a culture where employees enjoy their jobs (Cool Place to Work Award); stability and economic contributions to the region (Heritage Award); newer business that has shown growth and sustainability (Start-Up Award); inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace (Innovation Award) and the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years (the Business Growth Award).

Five finalists were selected in each category and more than 160 applications were received.

“These companies have persevered during a year unlike any other and we are honored to celebrate them for their wonderful work in our region with Business Impact Awards,” said Brent Cooper, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President CEO. “We are lucky to have countless outstanding businesses in this region. Our winners this year represent a diverse set of industries and are the cream of the crop. This year, these companies positively impacted their communities, valued culture in the workplace and pushed the entire NKY business community to be better.”

The 2021 Business Impact Award winners are:



• Small Business (1-10 employees) Award – Red Hawk Technologies

• Medium Business (11-50 employees) Award – AquiSense Technologies

• Large Business (50+ employees) Award – Turner Construction

• Community Champions (For-Profit) – Celanese Corporation

• Community Champions (Non-Profit) – BAWAC, Inc.

• Heritage Award – Redwood School & Rehabilitation Center

• Start-Up Award – ASMI

• Innovation Award – TiER1 Performance

• Cool Place to Work – Hub + Weber Architects

• Growth Award – Best Sanitizers, Gute Medical, Holistic Veterinary Care, Motus Freight, Sitetology



“There are so many great companies doing incredible work in Northern Kentucky, and we are proud at Huntington to officially congratulate the 2021 Business Impact Award winners,” said Katrina Ward, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank, and Chair of the 2021 Business Impact Awards. “These companies have made this community and their employees a priority and we are grateful for their positive impact. Huntington is committed to providing support and assistance to businesses large and small, and look forward to continuing to partner with organizations like the ones honored this week.”



The 2021 Business Impact Awards were presented by Huntington Bank. Award Sponsors included Al. Neyer, HORAN, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Strauss Troy, and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. The Reception Sponsor was Perfetti Van Melle and the Event Sponsor was Humana.