A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

NKY Chamber announces 46 high school juniors for 2022 Regional Youth Leadership Class

May 6th, 2021 · 0 Comment

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce the 46 high school juniors selected for the 2022 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class. The students, who come from 35 high schools across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, are rising juniors and leaders within their communities.

During the eight-month program, the students will collaborate with local business and civic leaders to identify, develop, refine and practice their leadership skills in an effort to become catalysts for change. Each month, the students will be presented with new challenges and opportunities for intellectual, creative, social and personal growth.

(NKyTribune file)

Topics explored through the program include arts and culture, criminal justice, local government and economic development, and health. Sessions expose students to potential careers, leadership opportunities, and in general, exciting developments in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities.

Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum 3.0 GPA, a demonstration of leadership potential and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.

“We are thrilled to welcome our next class of future leaders in our region to the RYL Class of 2022,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “This program will give our student participants the resources to prepare them to have a positive impact on our communities for years to come. Leadership exists at all levels and in all types of organizations, and these students will be exposed to the countless ways they can make a difference.”

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2021

Quinn Bailey, Turpin High School
Monae Baldwin, Holmes High School
Anyla Barker, Mount Notre Dame High School
Evan Barker, Villa Madonna Academy
Allison Belton, Notre Dame Academy
Grace Borton, Oak Hills High School
Brady Boyer, Covington Latin School
Jordan Brooks, Campbell County High School
Rory Brunner, Madeira High School
Darah Chandler, Beechwood High School
Emma Cooper, Highlands High School
Ryann Crowley, Campbell County High School
JT Drummey, Walton Verona High School
Hailey Fullenkamp, Notre Dame Academy
Molly Gruber, St. Ursula Academy
Lucy Guenther, Seton High High School
Meredith Hall, Larry A. Ryle High School
Anna Harrington, Simon Kenton High School
Alex Harris, Mariemont High School
Katie Hendrix, Conner High School
Mollie Hopper, Ignite Institute
Maya Hunt, Holy Cross High School
Sean Ihrig, St. Henry District High School
Luke Isgrig, Madeira High School
Danyel Jones, Randall K. Cooper High School
Rimel Kamran, The Summit Country Day School
Will Karwisch, Anderson High School
Joseph Kayne, Indian Hill High School
Paul Kreinbrink, Dixie Heights High School
Evelyn Kuhns, Covington Latin School
Max Lawrie, Covington Catholic High School
Leah Lykins, Holmes High School
Kaitlyn Marshall, Lloyd Memorial High School
Bella Montalvo, Calvary Christian School
Cameron Myers, Highlands High School
Anna Odola, Winton Woods High School
Pranav Rastogi, Indian Hill High School
Grant Reece, Conner High School
Devin Roeding-Macke, Beechwood High School
Isaiah Roman, La Salle High School
Aly Smith, Newport Central Catholic High School
Samantha Taylor, Sycamore High School
Maddie Timm, Villa Madonna Academy
Maria Valenia-Guerrero, Winton Woods High School
Charlotte Webster, Boone County High School
Grace Whelan, Bishop Brossart High School

To learn more about Regional Youth Leadership, or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.