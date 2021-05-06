NKY Chamber announces 46 high school juniors for 2022 Regional Youth Leadership Class















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce the 46 high school juniors selected for the 2022 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class. The students, who come from 35 high schools across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, are rising juniors and leaders within their communities.

During the eight-month program, the students will collaborate with local business and civic leaders to identify, develop, refine and practice their leadership skills in an effort to become catalysts for change. Each month, the students will be presented with new challenges and opportunities for intellectual, creative, social and personal growth.

Topics explored through the program include arts and culture, criminal justice, local government and economic development, and health. Sessions expose students to potential careers, leadership opportunities, and in general, exciting developments in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities.

Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum 3.0 GPA, a demonstration of leadership potential and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.

“We are thrilled to welcome our next class of future leaders in our region to the RYL Class of 2022,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “This program will give our student participants the resources to prepare them to have a positive impact on our communities for years to come. Leadership exists at all levels and in all types of organizations, and these students will be exposed to the countless ways they can make a difference.”

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2021

• Quinn Bailey, Turpin High School

• Monae Baldwin, Holmes High School

• Anyla Barker, Mount Notre Dame High School

• Evan Barker, Villa Madonna Academy

• Allison Belton, Notre Dame Academy

• Grace Borton, Oak Hills High School

• Brady Boyer, Covington Latin School

• Jordan Brooks, Campbell County High School

• Rory Brunner, Madeira High School

• Darah Chandler, Beechwood High School

• Emma Cooper, Highlands High School

• Ryann Crowley, Campbell County High School

• JT Drummey, Walton Verona High School

• Hailey Fullenkamp, Notre Dame Academy

• Molly Gruber, St. Ursula Academy

• Lucy Guenther, Seton High High School

• Meredith Hall, Larry A. Ryle High School

• Anna Harrington, Simon Kenton High School

• Alex Harris, Mariemont High School

• Katie Hendrix, Conner High School

• Mollie Hopper, Ignite Institute

• Maya Hunt, Holy Cross High School

• Sean Ihrig, St. Henry District High School

• Luke Isgrig, Madeira High School

• Danyel Jones, Randall K. Cooper High School

• Rimel Kamran, The Summit Country Day School

• Will Karwisch, Anderson High School

• Joseph Kayne, Indian Hill High School

• Paul Kreinbrink, Dixie Heights High School

• Evelyn Kuhns, Covington Latin School

• Max Lawrie, Covington Catholic High School

• Leah Lykins, Holmes High School

• Kaitlyn Marshall, Lloyd Memorial High School

• Bella Montalvo, Calvary Christian School

• Cameron Myers, Highlands High School

• Anna Odola, Winton Woods High School

• Pranav Rastogi, Indian Hill High School

• Grant Reece, Conner High School

• Devin Roeding-Macke, Beechwood High School

• Isaiah Roman, La Salle High School

• Aly Smith, Newport Central Catholic High School

• Samantha Taylor, Sycamore High School

• Maddie Timm, Villa Madonna Academy

• Maria Valenia-Guerrero, Winton Woods High School

• Charlotte Webster, Boone County High School

• Grace Whelan, Bishop Brossart High School

To learn more about Regional Youth Leadership, or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce