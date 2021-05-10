NKU celebrates in-person commencements with five ceremonies and 5,213 graduates over the weekend















Northern Kentucky University celebrated one of its greatest joys as 2,000 students were graduated at its Spring Commencement exercises May 8 and 9 at BB&T Arena.

For the first time since December 2019, NKU held three in-person ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2021 and the culmination of an important chapter in their lives. Students and their families at each ceremony heard congratulatory remarks from President Ashish Vaidya and Interim Provost Ande Durojaiye, as well as fellow graduates, faculty and alumni.

“For our students, these final semesters have come with challenges and obstacles no other graduating class has faced before,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “They faced it with grit and resilience.”

Quoting National Youth Poet Laurette Amanda Gorman’s inspiring presidential day inauguration day poem, Vaidya said, “I know that the class of 2021 is brave enough to see the light and be the light that the nation needs now.”

Graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education were honored Saturday at 10 a.m. Hannah Burns was the featured student. Burns graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in both elementary and special education. NKU Board of Regents’ Chair Andrá Ward (’86) shared his advice to the 630 graduates during his Commencement speech.

During Saturday’s afternoon ceremony, NKU honored 514 graduates of the Haile/US Bank College of Business and the College of Informatics. Nicholas Elleman, a student athlete who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in business information systems addressed fellow graduates. NKU Board of Regents’ Vice Chair Normand Desmarais shared lessons learned during his address.

The College of Health Professions graduated 579 students at its ceremony on Sunday morning. Amanda Woll served as the student speaker and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in in athletic training. Vice Chair Desmarais also served as the guest speaker.

Northern Kentucky University’s Class of 2020 finally had its big moment walking across the stage. After virtual celebrations last May and December, NKU welcomed 2020 graduates for their own in-person Commencement ceremony on May 9.

More than 300 graduates came back to NKU’s campus and filled the arena Sunday afternoon. The ceremony incorporated many commencement traditions, including the official conferring of academic degrees and congratulatory remarks from President Ashish Vaidya and Interim Provost Ande Durojaiye, as well as fellow graduates, faculty and alumni.

“I am happy to have so many graduates from the Class of 2020 joined us,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Knowing how important this is, we were glad to honor their achievements with a safe and meaningful ceremony. I could not be more proud of the Class of 2020.”

Former Student Body President and Regent Hannah Edelen was the featured student speaker in the ceremony. Edelen, who graduated summa cum laude from the College of Informatics and the College of Arts and Sciences, shared her road to success in the midst of incredible challenges. Commencement speaker and NKU Board of Regents’ Chair Andrá Ward (’86) also shared his thoughts and advice on hard work and determination.

NKU has remained committed to providing a meaningful celebration for its graduates, families and guests while balancing the appropriate health protocols. The Salmon P. Chase College of Law bestowed 104 Juris Doctor degrees and ten Master of Legal Studies to graduates during its Commencement ceremony. In all, the university celebrated 5,231 graduates from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 with five in-person ceremonies.

All ceremonies are available for on-demand viewing on NKU’s YouTube channel for any graduates or guests who were not able to attend in person. For more details on the ceremonies and to watch a live stream, visit NKU’s Commencement webpage.