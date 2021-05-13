NKU, Boys & Girls Clubs partner to ensure region’s youth have pathways to higher education















Northern Kentucky University and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati announce a new partnership to ensure the region’s youth have pathways towards a college degree and a more rewarding future. The university will bring its ‘All Roads Lead to NKU’ event to the Boys & Girls Club’s Price Hill and Kenton County locations this summer.



The open house experience presents prospective students with an inside look at what it’s like being a student at NKU. They will have the opportunity to learn more about getting involved on campus, residential housing and many different career pathways. NKU advisors from its Admissions and Financial Aid offices, as well as current students, are attending the open house experience to help address questions.

“NKU is delighted to get involved with the Boys & Girls Club and its work to help deserving students reach their dreams. We are coming together to make a difference and open the doors to educational opportunities,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “It’s never too early to learn what it means to be a Norse, and our goal is to ensure all roads lead to NKU.”

NKU’s commitment to access and affordability aligns with the Boys & Girls Club’s mission of changing lives and building great futures for of Greater Cincinnati’s youth. To help break down barriers to pursuing an NKU education, the university is announcing a $500 scholarship for a graduate from the class of 2021 and 2022 who enrolls at NKU attending the event. The Boys & Girls Club will also raffle off various gift cards.



“This partnership is designed to empower learners to excel in school,” Bill Bresser, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati. “The focus of our mission is to motivate youth in ways they become successful, grow and thrive in both the classroom and the community. We’re excited to see the engaging programs NKU will unwrap at the events.”



All Roads Lead to NKU Events Include:



• Price Hill Location May 15, from 12-2 p.m. 4100 Glenway Ave.,

Cincinnati, OH 45205

• Kenton County Location June 17, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. 30 W 26th St., Covington, KY 41014



“It’s never too early to start planning for college and thinking about the different degree avenues we offer,” said Kimberly Scranage, Vice President Enrollment and Degree Management at NKU. “We’re excited to bring the NKU experience to such a great community partner like the Boys & Girls Club and offer two $500 NKU scholarships to students who take part in the event.”



Both events are free and open to the public, and registration is not required. For more information, please contact NKU Admissions Office at (859) 572-5220.