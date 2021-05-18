Nick Brophy joins Small Business Development Center at NKU as newest business coach















The Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) has announced Nick Brophy as its newest business coach.

A graduate of Morehead State University, Brophy holds a Bachelor of Arts in American Government and has experience managing small businesses, having owned a multi-line full-service insurance agency for 17 years.

Brophy brings over 12 years of workforce and economic development experience to the Kentucky SBDC. Previously, he was an Operations Manager at Amazon Air, overseeing complex logistics programs and continuous improvement initiatives. Nick also held positions in various consulting roles at The Kentucky Career Center, Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (NKY Tri-ED), and The Port. Additionally, a 20+ year career as an Army Officer in the Kentucky National Guard has provided Nick with a wide range of leadership skills, as well as a servant-leadership mindset.

“The pandemic has created an interesting time, where we’re seeing both a lot of growth and a lot of challenges,” said Kristina Joyce, State Director for the Kentucky SBDC. “We exist not only to help new businesses get started, but also to help existing businesses through any challenge—which has included COVID-19. That’s why we’ve added these new offices and coaches—we want to make sure every entrepreneur in Kentucky can reach us if they need us.”

To meet the heightened demand for business coaching for new and existing small businesses throughout the Commonwealth, the Kentucky Small Business Development Center has doubled in size over the past year. The additions include 16 new staff and six new locations, bringing the Kentucky SBDC’s total to 32 coaches and 17 locations to serve Kentucky businesses.

Funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Kentucky SBDC helps entrepreneurs and existing business owners find resources and information to be competitive in their marketplace. The Kentucky SBDC has served existing and startup businesses by providing no-cost, confidential business coaching, for 40 years. The skillsets of the center’s business coaches, combined with world-class business planning, market research, and financial analysis tools, provide clients with the resources and support they need to make informed business decisions. Small businesses are an important economic driver for Kentucky and keeping them healthy means more jobs and financial stability for community members.

The NKU Office is located at Haile/US Bank College of Business, Room 368 in Highland Heights. The office can be reached at 859-888-9292. More information can be found at www.kentuckysbdc.com/NKU.

Kentucky SBDC is hosted by the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and supported by various partners statewide. For more information on Kentucky SBDC services, visit their website, www.kentuckysbdc.comKentucky Small Business Development Center at Northern Kentucky University