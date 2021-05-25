Newport on the Levee to celebrate grand opening with festivities marking major redevelopment















Beginning Thursday, Newport on the Levee, the multi-level mixed-use destination fronting the Ohio River, will ring in the completion of its redevelopment with grand opening festivities.

Throughout the weekend, the Levee will celebrate the openings of 25 local restaurants and retailers, host a variety of events from a public ribbon-cutting to live music and fireworks, and offer the community a complete look at the destination’s newest gathering spaces and retail experiences.

Local real estate company North American Properties (NAP) acquired the Levee in December 2018 with a vision to reconfigure the 380,000-square-foot property into a vibrant retail, restaurant and entertainment destination. Today, the “new” Newport on the Levee features an active public realm, diverse lineup of local concepts, re-energized Gallery Building and enhanced connectivity with the waterfront, streets and bridges.

“Newport on the Levee has become a true community destination – a place where anyone and everyone can come together to reconnect in the many new and magnetic gathering places around property,” said Tim Perry, managing partner at NAP. “We were already set up for success with the Levee’s incredible location along the Ohio River, views of the downtown Cincinnati skyline and access to the surrounding neighborhood – we just brought it all together through community, greenspace, signature retail and restaurant experiences and events that front the beautiful river and cityscape. Welcome to the new Newport on the Levee.”

Newport on the Levee has transformed from an underutilized destination into a walkable, connected, waterfront community for friends and family to come and stay awhile. The team enhanced connectivity and the overall guest experience with the creation of a Third Street parking garage entrance; new valet loop; paint refreshes to the buildings’ exteriors; new signage and lights; enhancements to the Plaza; the installation of a massive LED screen; and most importantly, the addition of more communal spaces both indoors and outdoors. These reimagined communal spaces include the Gallery Building, Bridgeview Box Park and The Plaza.

As part of the redevelopment, 17 retailers and restaurants will open concepts in the renovated Gallery Building, a 113,000-square-foot gathering locale for the community. Permanent storefronts opening at or adjacent to the Gallery Building include Native®, Wooden Cask, Pizzazz Interiors, Little Spoon Bakery, Bon Mi Street, Bluegrass and Sass and Colonel De Spices. Beeline, a full-scale cocktail bar with an expansive outdoor patio will open this fall.

The revolving retail market known as Trade™ will also open in the Gallery Building on May 27, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to bring their brands to life in one of the best shopping spots in the region. Local businesses opening at the market include Leaf & Limb, J Saladino Collection, Celestial Scents Candles, Lucky Kat, Ten Thousand Villages, Anew Clothing, JWK Juicery, Queen City Cotton Candy, Artifact and Wild Ivy Apothecary.

One of the first visible milestones from the Levee’s redevelopment was the debut of the Bridgeview Box Park last summer, a colorful, shipping container park that became the community’s ultimate waterfront foodie destination. Little Spoon Bakery and Bon Mi Street were two of the original tenants and are now opening permanent storefronts at the Levee. The new lineup debuts May 27 and features 4EG’s The Buzz, Kon-Tiki, West Sixth Brewing, Blackmarket Saloon and CrepeGuys.

Throughout the Memorial Day weekend, the community is invited to celebrate the redevelopment completion with a variety of experiences, including live music, artful encounters, a public ribbon cutting and a fireworks show.

The events:

Thursday, May 27:

• 7 to 10 p.m. – The celebrations begin with the kick off of Newport on the Levee’s seasonal music series, Summer Music on the Levee, with a performance by The Powell Brothers.

Friday, May 28:

• 9 to 10 a.m. – Flow into the weekend with the weekly Wellness on the Levee class.

• 10 a.m. and noon – Break a sweat with open-air cycle classes on the Aquarium Plaza taught by Crunch Fitness. To secure a spot in the outdoor classes fronting the Cincinnati skyline, cyclists are required to buy tickets in advance. Visit newportonthelevee.com for more details.

• 3 to 6 p.m. – Enjoy live music by Frankly Speaking in the Plaza.

• 6 to 8 p.m. – Get your game face on and head over to Trivia Nights on the Levee to put your knowledge to the test.

• 8 to 11 p.m. – Groove into the evening with live music in the Plaza by local favorite Ethan + Joey.

Saturday, May 29:

• 10:30 a.m. – The community is invited to a public ribbon cutting ceremony in the Plaza to celebrate the grand opening of the new Newport on the Levee.

• 10:30 a.m. – After the ribbon cutting, kiddos are invited to participate in the fun with custom Newport on the Levee tie-dye t-shirt-making in the Gallery Building.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Bop to live music by Floyd and The Walkmen when grabbing lunch at one of the new restaurants.

• 3 to 6 p.m. – Loopman DJ will kick off our Saturday afternoon with live music in The Plaza.

• 7 to 11 p.m. – Enjoy electric tunes by dueling DJ Jules + DJ Patrick that will have you movin’ and groovin’ throughout the property. Then, stick around and watch the sky light up with a sparkling fireworks show at 9 p.m. It’ll be a grand finale you won’t want to miss.

Throughout the weekend guests will enjoy several artful encounters, including live muralist Heidi Schwatz from Paint Your Event in the Gallery Building painting photos of the city skyline and other landmarks near the Levee, as well as a personalized tote bag artist in Trade™.

“We’re so excited to officially welcome the community to the ‘new’ Newport for a weekend of family-friendly celebrations. We’re proud to be able to bring a little something for everyone, whether you’re wanting to have a drink with friends, do a craft with your kids, or listen to live music – Newport on the Levee is the place to be for all ages,” said Sally Fisk, marketing manager at Newport on the Levee.