Newport on Levee to add five additions to its food, beverage lineup; grand re-opening coming up















North American Properties (NAP), the local real estate firm behind the redevelopment of mixed-use destination Newport on the Levee, announced five additions to their food and beverage lineup.

Beeline, a full-scale cocktail bar with an expansive outdoor patio will open this fall. Next month, four new local vendors will open at the Bridgeview Box Park, the Levee’s shipping container park, in conjunction with the culmination of redevelopment and grand opening celebrations Memorial Day weekend.

Beeline will occupy a 2,800-square-foot space at the Levee featuring garage door-style doors that open to reveal incredible views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline. Named after the railway that once connected Columbus and Cincinnati, Beeline will bring a wide selection of beer, wine and craft cocktails to the Levee.

Beeline’s first location opened in Columbus last year and is operated by pop Cincinnati-based hospitality company Four Entertainment Group (4EG), known for its unique and high-quality entertainment venues. Next month, 4EG will debut The Buzz, a sister concept to Beeline, at the Levee’s open-air Bridgeview Box Park, serving up a variety of craft cocktails and frozen drinks.

“There’s an incredible excitement in the community around the redevelopment of the Levee and we’re ecstatic to have the opportunity to bring Beeline to a new market and introduce The Buzz,” says Bob Deck, managing partner for 4EG. “We’re dedicated to providing superior hospitality and enjoyable experiences for our guests, and we’re looking forward to countless nights of cocktails, companionship and community at the Levee.”

Other new additions set to open at the box park next month include:

West Sixth Brewing, a Kentucky-based craft brewery with locations in Lexington, Louisville and Frankfort. West Sixth will bring its signature craft brews and community taproom experience to the colorful box park.

Blackmarket Saloon, a local, friends and family-owned business offering spiked lemonades in many unique flavors as well as specialty cocktails, using only fresh, premium ingredients. Alongside the beverages, they will also be serving Chuy’s chips and salsas. Blackmarket Saloon is the big sister concept to Farmhouse Lemonade and Farmhouse Goods Co., which first debuted at The Box Park and The Exchange Market at the Levee last year.

CrepeGuys, a father-son duo that originally introduced the concept in France in 1999 and is on a mission to become Europe’s first internationally known crepes restaurant. CrepeGuys at the box park will introduce a menu filled with 40 handmade, savory and dessert crepes perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, as well as cold brew and nitro cold brew coffee.

Kon-Tiki, the tiki-bar inspired concept serving up classic and tropical cocktails with unique spirits and flavors from around the world, will stay open at the box park.

“As the redevelopment of the Levee nears completion, we’re excited to introduce four concepts that perfectly align with our vision for the new Newport, bringing an undeniable energy to the street-level experience,” says Regan Noppenberger, leasing representative for NAP. “Beeline is a fantastic complement to the Levee’s activated public realm and entertainment mix, and we know the community will love sipping craft cocktails and enjoying local fare from the box park – all while taking in the breathtaking views of the river.”

The Levee team is looking for the final few local businesses for Trade™, the permanent, revolving retail market located inside the reimagined Gallery Building. Community favorites Little Spoon, Bon Mi Street, Colonel De’s Gourmet Herbs & Spices and Bluegrass and Sass will open storefronts in the Gallery Building next month.

Ongoing renovations to the Gallery Building include transforming the space into a weather-proof gathering locale for the community. The new structure connecting the eastside of the building with the Purple People Bridge will open to the public in May, while the westside of the building has been replaced with a striking, all-glass wall to flood natural light into the space.

Recent redevelopment milestones at the Levee include construction of a 3rd Street parking garage entrance, upgrades to the valet loop, fresh exterior paint, new signage and lighting, and enhancements to the Plaza. These upgrades have been transformative in creating activated spaces that make the Levee a true gathering place for the community, as well as improving connectivity and the pedestrian experience on property.

The community is invited to experience a variety of seasonal happenings at the Levee, including weekly trivia in the box park and yoga classes in The Exchange. Summer Music on the Levee will return on May 27, kicking off a weekend of grand opening celebrations, which includes community activations, restaurant and retailer openings, a ribbon cutting and more. For the latest event information click here.

NAP’s COVID-response program, Better Together, continues to create a comfortable environment for the community to come together at the Levee. As part of the effort, NAP established a number of safety measures and made physical changes on property.