New Kentucky Bourbon Trail Passport and Field Guide offers vistors the ultimate bourbon experience















The Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour is celebrating its 22nd birthday with a new Bourbon Trail Passport and Field Guide to help visitors plan and prepare for the ultimate journey behind America’s only native spirit.

The comprehensive guide contains 150 pages of information about the trail, from maps and suggested itineraries to cocktail recipes, helpful tidbits, tasting notes and key data about participating distilleries on the KBT and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

Passport stamps now unlock access to special collectible bottles and private barrel selections, souvenir barware, tastings and other unique rewards at the 18 Kentucky Bourbon Trail participating distilleries.

“This new guide is a must-have resource for Kentucky Bourbon tourists as they explore the rich history and heritage of our signature spirit,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association which founded the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999. “We’re really excited about all the rewards that now come with your Passport stamp. Visitors are clamoring for distinct bottles and exclusive souvenirs that they can only get in Kentucky. We listened, and our distilleries have worked hard to elevate their Kentucky Bourbon voyage.”

Adam Johnson, Senior Director of the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail experiences, said passport owners will be able to register their field guide online to receive the latest news and events happening at their favorite distilleries.

The guide also has detailed information about each distillery that will help visitors tailor their trip, such as whether the distillery has an on-site restaurant or cocktails available, accepts online reservations, produces other spirits besides Bourbon and more.

“The KBT program has evolved so much over the last 22 years,” Johnson said. “It’s more about savoring the Bourbon journey than a race to complete your Passport. This new book is a perfect companion piece that allows guests to celebrate our legendary Bourbon culture with ease.”

The new Passport and Field Guide is for sale starting Thursday at participating distilleries for the suggested retail price of $5.99. Passport and field guides also can be ordered now at the Kentucky Bourbon Trail online shop at www.kybourbontrailshop.com.

Proceeds from the sale go directly to KDA responsibility and sustainability initiatives. The Bourbon Trail Passport and Field Guide emphasizes the KDA’s commitment to responsible consumption with transportation tips, tasting guidelines and visitor best practices.

The new Bourbon Trail Passport and Field Guide also features the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, which the KDA created in 2012 as the nation’s first and only tourism attraction to showcase the state’s flourishing boutique distilleries.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour includes 19 participating distilleries, with many more on the way. Visitors who complete each of its four territories earn a collectible challenge coin. Fans who tour all stops get a custom barrel stave to display their coins.

“The new Passport and Field Guide also will serve as a go-to planning tool for our Craft Tour visitors as well,” Johnson said. “The challenge coins have been very popular for people who are taking the deeper dive into our craft distilleries.”

Visitors have until Dec. 31 to use old Passports to both the KBT and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour experiences. For more information on the Passport programs, go to kybourbontrail.com.

From Kentucky Distillers’ Association