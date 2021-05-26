More than two million Kyians have received at least one vaccine dose; Moderna safe for ages 12 to 17















Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 2,006,742 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“When you look at this, it is just a miracle,” said Gov. Beshear. “Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It’s really exciting.”

The Governor also noted Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in a study of adolescents ages 12 to 17. The company said it plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of its vaccine for this age group early next month. If approved, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine available for this age group, as Pfizer’s vaccine has already been approved for ages 12 and older.

Finally, the Governor said this week, he renewed the executive order prohibiting price gouging.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 2,006,742

New cases Tuesday: 580

Positivity rate: 2.52%

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

The top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Woodford (60%), Franklin (58%), Fayette (57%), Scott (50%) and Boone (50%).

The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Christian (19%), Spencer (19%), Ballard (21%), McCreary (22%) and Lewis (22%).

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

From Governor’s Office