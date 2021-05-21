Memorial Day parade returns to Erlanger and Elsmere May 31 after last year’s cancellation due to pandemic















The City of Erlanger has announced the Erlanger/Elsmere Memorial Day Parade will return to Dixie Highway this year after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The 2021 parade is set for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

“I am beyond excited that the VFW is holding their annual Memorial Day parade in the city of Erlanger,” said Erlanger Mayor, Jessica Fette. “It is another sign that life is starting to resume a sense of normalcy. Now more than ever, we must honor the sacrifices of those that serve in all branches of the military. Their dedication to the freedoms of this country must always be celebrated and trumpeted from everywhere in our great nation.”

The parade begins at the VFW Post 6423, located at 4435 Dixie Highway in Elsmere. From there, the parade will go down Dixie Highway to Stevenson Road. The community is encouraged to sit along Dixie Highway to view the parade and catch candy.

The parade will stop at the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial on the corner of Dixie and Stevenson to honor veterans by placing a wreath at the memorial.

Following the stop at the memorial, there will be a short program at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, where the Mayor of Elsmere will speak and there will be a 21-gun salute. After the ceremony, everyone is invited back to VFW for refreshments.

The VFW is looking for groups to participate in this year’s parade. James Vieira, Quarter Master at the VFW, organizes the parade. He said “ We are always looking for people to walk in the parade. Even if they aren’t from Erlanger or Elsmere, we are accepting of everyone.”

Those interested in participating in the parade should contact James Vieria at 859-630-3308 or arrive at the VFW Post 6423 by 8 a.m. the morning of the parade.

City of Erlanger