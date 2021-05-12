Mary Ann Noll’s family establishes scholarship endowment for Community Montessori School















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is now home to the Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund, which will offer scholarship opportunities for students to attend the new Community Montessori School at 5th and Greenup streets in Covington.

“This is an incredibly generous way for the Noll family and friends to connect to the community, and we are happy to serve them through their family’s fund,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “In addition to the many direct financial and administrative benefits of partnering with us, endowed scholarship funds are a way for the whole community to be engaged in meeting local needs.”

Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington, as well from within the city. As a nonprofit, the school strives to serve all youth and families, and relies on charitable giving and fundraising to supplement tuition fees for families who would otherwise be unable to afford the cost.

To support these tuition needs and to bring high-quality Montessori education to more families, one of the fund’s goals is to offer scholarship opportunities to children of students residing at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House, located just blocks away from the school at 824 Greenup Street. The Lincoln Grant Scholar House is an innovative program model for single parents who are full time college students, and its goal is for residents to achieve post-secondary success, so they will experience higher earnings and a clearer career path which will lead to self-sufficiency. The building provides affordable, safe, and quality housing, on-site case management, an academic service center, children’s library, and computer lab, which enables residents – many of them first generation college students – to find success in their quest for self-reliance.

We want to honor Mary Ann Noll’s short life by supporting educational opportunities for young children,” said Tony Noll. “Lives that are cut short have long-lasting effects, and we have an opportunity to help effect long-lasting change in her memory. Many thanks to the community for supporting our family and friends in this valuable effort.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift that provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fundholders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

For more information or to make a gift to the Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund at Horizon Community Funds, click here or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: M. A. Noll Endowment).