Maranda Meyer named principal of Latonia Elementary School; Joann James retires















Maranda Meyer, who has worked as the assistant principal of Latonia Elementary School for seven years, has been selected to serve as the school’s next principal.

“My heart belongs to these kids and to the outstanding educators I have the privilege of working beside,” Meyer said. “I feel extremely blessed that they chose me to continue to lead and guide us as we move forward.”

Meyer’s new duties begin on July 1.

She replaces Joann James who is retiring after 7 years at Latonia and 29 years in education.

“I have loved being at Latonia and I am confident that Maranda is going to do a wonderful job as principal,” James said.

Meyer said her goals are to make decisions that are best for students and to provide a wealth of supports to meet their varying needs.

Specifically, she wants to focus on two areas for next year:

(1) to strengthen the co-teaching model and

(2) to continue the school’s Response to Intervention systems to support student academic and behavior needs.

The co-teaching model, which started this year, includes general education and special education teachers working together as equal partners in the classroom. It is designed to increase student engagement and participation as well as increase feedback for all students.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said he is looking forward to working with Meyer.

“Principal Meyer has demonstrated a total commitment to Covington Independent Public Schools,” he said. “I know she will do an outstanding job leading Latonia Elementary.”

Meyer has worked in the Covington district for 17 years as a reading interventionist, teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.

She holds master’s degrees in elementary education and instructional leadership from Northern Kentucky University.

She and her husband, Jon, are the parents of two children, Lucas and Lydia, who are students at Latonia Elementary.

“We live, work and play in Covington,” Meyer said. “We love the COV.”